Look back: Vaudeville, movies thrive in Auburn

Jan. 8, 1916

Vaudeville and the movies will have the field to themselves in local amusement circles next week, the next booking at the Jefferson being for one week from next Monday evening when "Pollyanna" will be presented and which will be noted as "glad" night in Auburn. The company, by the way, which will present the play, is one of unusual merit, numbering among its members such well known players as Patricia Collinge, Herbert Kelcey, Effie Shannon and others.

Big Value for a little money is having its effect at the Auditorium and business is on the increase all the time. The vaudeville recently has been uniformly good and there is no question that there are a lot of people in this city who like that particular form of entertainment better than any other. But for the picture fans as well the management has special consideration, providing feature films, many of which include the services of actors who are widely known and deservedly popular. Business has been excellent this week, thanks to the merit of the attractions offered, and it is expected that next week will see even larger audiences.