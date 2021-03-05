Look back: Vaudeville show set for Auburn prison

March 6, 1916

(No paper available for March 5, 1916)

INSIDE THE WALLS

All Will Be Merriment at Prison Tomorrow Night.

PUBLIC WILL BE ADMITTED

To the Performance Which is Expected to Surpass All Previously Given.

All arrangements have been completed for the big minstrel and vaudeville show which will be given tomorrow evening in the Assembly Hall of the Men's Prison by the inmates under the auspices of the Mutual Welfare League. The show gives promise of being one of the best ever produced in this city for its staging, the directors, all officers of the league, have had the pick of the great variety of talent that is ever present among the 1,400 or more inmates.

Rehearsals for the show have been going on for a month or more and everything points to a finished production. In the evening's programme, which is of some length, there will be plenty of varied enjoyment to suit the different tastes of the big audience expected. For the show, special scenic effects have been prepared. Tomorrow evening the gates of the prison will be thrown open at 7:30 o'clock so as to admit the public, while the performance will start at 8 o'clock promptly. Tickets are now on sale at the Prison Gate, the Osborne House and Colwell's Bookstore.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

