Look back: Venice Center weekend brings faithful together

June 19, 2005
VENICE CENTER - They live in different places, attend different churches and practice different denominations.
But the gathering this weekend in Venice Center was about what they all held in common.
"We wanted to come together and reach the lost souls," Teresa Kessler said.
"It is much more than religion. It is a personal relationship that each and every one of us hold. I truly believe that God has made this day possible. He is the one who has brought us together this weekend."
Kessler, with the help of Josh Hodgson, youth pastor of Reach Out for Christ, organized the weekend-long event.
More than nine church-organized bands performed their own styles of worship music, ranging from traditional to rock 'n' roll.
The Lighthouse, Mexico Church of God, performed popular tunes before a talk by their pastor, the Rev. Ronald Russell.
"We travel together throughout the east coast with our church band," Russell said.
But the band has also ventured overseas, performing each year in Israel for that country's military troops.
"We are the only church band to have been invited into the Palestinian territory," Russell said.
The Lighthouse, Mexico Church of God's philosophy is that a church must get out into the community to help make a difference.
The church members actively take a stand for what they believe to be true, including putting advertisements in their local newspapers for the church. Teen Challenge of Syracuse attended the festival on Friday evening, bringing more than 10 teens that the church took off the streets.
"These kids gave testimonials that were just heart-touching," Kessler said.
"Most of them were on drugs and living on the streets and they were sponsored by members of Teen Challenge. Now these kids are back on their feet and doing good. They have God in their hearts."
The festival was the brainchild of Jerry Kessler and Chaplain Joseph Ray Johnson.
Johnson is a member of Transport for Christ, mobile chapels held in the backs of tractor trailers that base themselves at trucks stops all over the country.
Johnson is based in Pennsylvania, a stop that Kessler often makes during his frequent trips as a truck driver.
Kessler and Johnson have been talking about holding an event such as this for more than a year.
"We are unique in that we carry no denomination," Johnson said.
"Truck drivers can get very lonely being on the road. They aren't always able to make it to church, or sometimes they just need someone to talk to. We are there to help in any way that they may need."
In addition to the church speakers, face paintings and Bible-related crafts were offered to the children during the festival.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
