Look back: Venice Center weekend brings faithful together

The Lighthouse, Mexico Church of God's philosophy is that a church must get out into the community to help make a difference.

The church members actively take a stand for what they believe to be true, including putting advertisements in their local newspapers for the church. Teen Challenge of Syracuse attended the festival on Friday evening, bringing more than 10 teens that the church took off the streets.

"These kids gave testimonials that were just heart-touching," Kessler said.

"Most of them were on drugs and living on the streets and they were sponsored by members of Teen Challenge. Now these kids are back on their feet and doing good. They have God in their hearts."

The festival was the brainchild of Jerry Kessler and Chaplain Joseph Ray Johnson.

Johnson is a member of Transport for Christ, mobile chapels held in the backs of tractor trailers that base themselves at trucks stops all over the country.

Johnson is based in Pennsylvania, a stop that Kessler often makes during his frequent trips as a truck driver.

Kessler and Johnson have been talking about holding an event such as this for more than a year.