Look back: Wares line Route 90 during garage sale

July 31, 1995

CAYUGA COUNTY — For some it's a bargain hunter's dream. To others it looks more like 50 miles of broken furniture and cast-off clothing.

It is, of course, the Route 90 garage sale. For six years, on the last weekend of July, craftspersons, collectors, bargain hunters and junk dealers dot the landscape along the scenic Cayuga County stretch of highway.

It's the one weekend a year the tiny villages and hamlets here see these kinds of crowds. Traffic is slowed by the constant pulling in and out of cars from narrow, often improvised parking lanes, and some front yards turn overnight from tidy landscaped lawns to small junkyards.

Most area residents get into the act. Many sell their own cast-offs on small tables. Some have a couple large items — cars, lawn mowers, boats and furniture — on the front yard with "for sale" signs posted. Others plan their vacations around the event and get out of town.

The event was started by the Route 90 Association to promote local business and to provide fundraising opportunities for nonprofit groups in the eight towns between Montezuma and the Cortland County town of Homer.

It has grown steadily, and shoppers and dealers say this was the best year ever.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

