Look back: Weedsport grave robbers arrested

On this day in history: Feb. 12, 1995

(No paper Feb. 11, 1995)

AUBURN — The Cayuga County Sheriff's Department arrested eight local men Friday in connection with the theft and possession of a human skull stolen from a rural cemetery last fall.

Four of the eight have been charged with felony body stealing.

Last fall, the sheriff's department launched an investigation after the discovery that someone had forced their way into a mausoleum at the Weedsport Rural Cemetery, on East Brutus Street Road, and removed a human skull from one of the crypts, said Investigator Stephen McLoud.

McLoud asked The Citizen to include it in Tipline, a weekly column featuring unsolved crimes from throughout the c ounty.

Several months after the story ran, a local man observed a skull sitting on top of a television set at a friend's home, McLoud said. He said the man remembered reading about the theft of a skull in Tipline and told officials he felt morally obligated to report what he had seen.

McLoud said the man wanted the skull returned to the mausoleum and the individuals responsible brought to justice.

"He felt the theft and possession of the human skull was morally wrong and offensive," McLoud said.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

