Look back: Weedsport man detained after threatening doctor
Look back: Weedsport man detained after threatening doctor

Oct. 27, 1915

SON'S ILLNESS DRIVES WEEDSPORT MAN MAD

Tanner Threatened to Kill Dr. F.W. St. John and Had Two Loaded Guns — Is Under Observation.

Driven insane, it is believed, a condition due to worrying over the condition of his son who is seriously ill with typhoid fever, Lewis Tanner, a well-known resident of the village of Weedsport, is locked up in the village lockup awaiting an examination into his sanity, following his threat to shoot and kill Dr. F.W. St. John should he fail to effect a cure and banish the fever that was burning his boy up.

Tanner threw a portion of the village into a state of high excitement Monday afternoon when it was learned that he was at his home in a morose and ugly mood stationed near the bedroom door of his boy with two loaded shotguns. For several hours no one, officers or others, dared to approach the house and his arrest was only effected when the physician by a ruse succeeded in getting him to go down town where he was met by a constable and taken to the village lockup to await an examination.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

