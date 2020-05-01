Look back: Weedsport veteran remembers Dachau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 1, 1995

WEEDSPORT — He was 25 when he reached the gates of Dachau — 1,700 prisoners alive, hundreds more dead. The smell of burned bodies hung thick over the camp.

It was an accident that brought Fred Kinney along with the 10,000 other soldiers in the 20th Armored Division to Dachau. To the American soldiers, Dachau was just the name of another German town the tanks would roll through on the march to Munich, the Nazis' last stronghold.

Kinney is 75 now — the only soldier from the 20th Division still living in Cayuga County.

Last Thursday — 50 years to the day after the liberation — he put on a suit and tie, rounded up several books and commendations and with his family and friends went to City Hall.

Kinney and three other World War II veterans along with the 20th Armored Division veterans all over the country were being honored by their local communities and the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., for their bravery and the part they played in liberating Nazi concentration camps.

Kinney, now nearly blind from a degenerative eye disease, moved to the podium, carrying a plastic bag filled with picture books about the war and the Holocaust.

"I really feel that I'm just standing here as a proxy, as one individual that made it," he told the audience.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

