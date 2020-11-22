Look back: Wegman Piano Co. sale planned

Nov. 22, 1915

THE WEGMAN SALE

Indications are that a good figure will be realized from the public sale of the Wegman Piano Company real estate, plant and equipment to be held at 11 o'clock tomorrow morning on the company's premises at the foot of McMaster Street. During the past six months several companies have been in communication with Attorney William K. Payne, representing Trustee James M. Knapp, with reference to purchasing the plant and it is very probable, Mr. Payne said today, that at least a few of these concerns will be on the ground in the morning. The names of the firms, Mr. Payne declined to mention, owing to the uncertainty of their putting in an appearance at the bidding.