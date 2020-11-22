 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Wegman Piano Co. sale planned
LOOK BACK

Look back: Wegman Piano Co. sale planned

{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 22, 1915

THE WEGMAN SALE

Will Be Conducted Tomorrow Under Judge Ray's Order.

SOME FIRMS SHOW INTEREST

And May Have Representatives Here but Payne Declines to Reveal Names.

Indications are that a good figure will be realized from the public sale of the Wegman Piano Company real estate, plant and equipment to be held at 11 o'clock tomorrow morning on the company's premises at the foot of McMaster Street. During the past six months several companies have been in communication with Attorney William K. Payne, representing Trustee James M. Knapp, with reference to purchasing the plant and it is very probable, Mr. Payne said today, that at least a few of these concerns will be on the ground in the morning. The names of the firms, Mr. Payne declined to mention, owing to the uncertainty of their putting in an appearance at the bidding.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Holiday travel continues despite CDC warning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News