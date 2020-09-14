 Skip to main content
Look back: Welch Allyn opens state-of-the-art fitness center
LOOK BACK

Art Avedisian tries out a new machine as Flo Anderson, a health and fitness specialist, demonstrates the proper technique at the new fitness center at Welch Allyn in Skaneateles Falls.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 14, 1995

SKANEATELES FALLS — The seven dwarves may have whistled while they worked to lighten the load, but at Welch Allyn, employees will grunt and sweat to accomplish the same purpose.

On Friday, the company opened its state-of-the-art fitness center, operated by Johnson & Johnson on a contract basis, at its State Street facility. The 6,500-square-foot center features the newest in exercise bicycles, treadmills, stair climbers, weight machines, rowers, ski machines and free weights, plus an aerobics floor specially constructed to lessen the effects of bouncing and jumping on the knees.

"They went all out," said fitness director Jeff Thomas. "Money was no object."

The center, staffed by Thomas and two fitness specialists, will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. to the company's 1,200 employees. The fee to use the equipment is $3 a week.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

