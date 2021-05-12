 Skip to main content
Look back: What is Auburn going to do about the Schine?
Look back: What is Auburn going to do about the Schine?

May 12, 1996

EDITORIAL — The centerpieces of Peekskill and Poughkeepsie's efforts to renew their downtowns via the arts are old buildings. In Poughkeepsie, it's a long-empty department store; in Peekskill, a nostalgic theater.

In Auburn, there's the Schine.

You remember the Schine, the once-grand theater across the street from City Hall that we have left largely to rot over the past decade and a half or so. Over the past couple of years, the building has been a centerpiece of another sort. while we paradoxically save it from destruction and salvation, the Schine serves as a slowly corroding symbol of inertia. It's also an indictment of our ambivalence as a community.

Whatever drives our comeback downtown — the arts, a newfound preference for small-town Americana over the pocketbook allure of the pillbox bargain bunkers, college students living on Genesee, a resurging regional economy — a real rebuilding will require a commitment to action that hasn't taken root yet. 

But it's spring, and we can see tender hopes shooting up with the success of the Phoenix, the increase in traffic downtown merchants believe they are seeing, the potential pull of the arts.

The reality, though, is the Schine and the enduring question it presents: What are we going to do?

— Compiled by David Wilcox

