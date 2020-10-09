Look back: Widow's pension bill praised at Auburn meeting

Oct. 9, 1915

SPEAKERS LAUD THE WIDOW'S PENSION BILL

There was a fair attendance of both sexes at the open meeting of the Central Labor Union which was held in Franklin Street last evening, at which time the Child Welfare Law or Widow's Pension Bill as it is called, was discussed thoroughly. The crowd present, however, was not as large as had been anticipated, much to the regret of the members of the Union and the speakers who wished to interest as many people as possible in the measure. The speakers were Assistant Postmaster Charles H. Abbott, City Superintendent of Charities Frank J. Lattimore and County Superintendent of the Poor Arthur L. Smith, all of whom were named as members of the Board in this county by County Judge Hull Greenfield.