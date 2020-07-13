Look back: Wienermobile comes to Cayuga County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 13, 1995

WEEDSPORT — Wouldn't you like to be an Oscar Mayer Wiener?

This question has been faced by generations of kids dating back to 1937, when Little Oscar, the world's smallest chef, first took his Wienermobile out onto the highways and byways of America.

Yesterday, area youth finally got the chance to address the question in earnest. The occasion was a visit by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to the Cayuga County Fair.

The Wienermobile was in town as part of a 50-city tour in search of a child star to represent the company in the next Oscar Mayer television commercials. By the end of the summer, the fleet of 10 Wienermobiles and 30 hotdogger attendants will have spanned the country and auditioned more than 2,000 children in search of the perfect spokesperson.

"We're looking for the typical boy or girl next door," said hotdogger Joanna Smith.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0