Look back: Woman excels at raising money for Cayuga County nonprofits

On this day in history: March 6, 1995

AURORA — It's not about writing a letter, and then holding out your hand. It's not about bagging the big donations, either.

For Joyce Martino, a nationally recognized fundraiser, the process of raising money for nonprofit organizations and institutions is about setting goals and the exhilaration of reaching them. It's also about the people you meet along the way.

For 20 years, Martino has been fundraising. She did it professionally for Wells College. And then she did it in her spare time for the March of Dimes, a local nursery school, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Auburn Players Community Theatre and a host of other organizations.

This week, she will kick off a feasibility study, the earliest stage of a capital fundraising campaign, for the Cayuga Museum as its volunteer campaign counsel.

"Fundraising is not a dirty word," she said. "It's a necessity these days for nonprofit institutions."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

