Love and care: Auburn man turning vacant property into future home

Donald Love grew up one of two children to a single mother on welfare in Melone Village in Auburn.

As he and his sister walked to school, they would often pass by a vacant property on Clymer Street.

"It'd be nice to live there one day," Love thought to himself.

Almost 50 years later, he will.

Love, 55, has spent the last three years personally transforming the property, which sits across from Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate. He's cleared debris, cut down trees and trimmed bushes. He's even built a wall of rocks bordering the nearby creek. The rocks came from a farm in Genoa, where Love filled his GMC Envoy with them five times a day. The wall took three weeks to build.

Come spring, Love hopes his work will culminate in the building of a one-level, open-concept, 2,700-square-foot modular farmhouse on the property. He's also planning a three-car pole barn with a driveway and, eventually, an inground swimming pool. The 1.5-acre property consists of 28 and 30 Clymer St., which the city will merge into a new address when the house is finished.

Even before ground is broken, though, Love has already built a following of neighbors who appreciate how much his efforts have beautified the area. Love, he told The Citizen, appreciates them back.

"It's like I'm a celebrity over here," he said with a laugh. "The transformation is incredible. People stop and walk in the yard. I've seen them take pictures for weddings and graduations."

Love couldn't believe the property he passed by as a child was still vacant when he returned to Auburn a few years ago. He had just retired from the New York State Department of Transportation, where he worked for 21 years. Prior to that, Love served in the Army, which deployed him to South Africa, Nicaragua, Iraq and Afghanistan. He enlisted shortly after graduating from Auburn High in 1985.

While employed by the state, Love studied environmental engineering. That and his membership in the Masons, at Onondaga Lodge No. 32, have been the foundation of his efforts on Clymer Street.

Beyond that, the only thing guiding Love's hands since buying the property in July 2019 has been his vision for what it can become.

"This was all me being creative off the top of my head," he said. "Everything was eyeballed. No YouTube, no magazines."

Love has spent "a small fortune" transforming the property, he said. It has also come with a physical cost, as he needed a hip replaced in April. He was already disabled after his service in the Army.

A week and a half later, though, he was back at work.

One of the neighbors who noticed his absence was Mary Ann Finn, of nearby Oak Street. She has often stopped at the property to compliment Love, she told The Citizen, and is grateful for his contribution to the neighborhood. Along with the rock wall, she was particularly impressed by his use of gallon jugs to water his growing plants due to the lack of a faucet for a hose there.

"It looks loved and cared for," Finn said. "Every time I went by I could see how he had improved it. I wanted him to know I noticed, and thought it was a wonderful thing he's been doing."

Love hopes his work on Clymer Street inspires more than just praise from his new neighbors, though. He believes the story of a poor child from Melone Village growing up to build his own house down the street is nothing short of testimony. Whether it's his two children and three grandchildren, or a child growing up in Melone Village today, Love has an important message to share with them.

"If you do right, you'll be rewarded for it, trust me," he said. "I bust my butt for everything I got. I did everything the right way and tried to be a good person, and God is rewarding me now."