'Love what you do': Skaneateles resident grows photography business

"That's when I'd been teaching (for) six years, so I knew what I was doing and I was comfortable and I was confident. With special education, there's always something to do and there's always going to be those students that need that extra help, so it was comfortable," she said. "To leave anything that's comfortable, to leave your comfort zone, is always scary, but it was something I knew I had to do."

While Keator loved the interpersonal relationships she formed with students and her teacher colleagues — relationships that have helped her get her business going — she found other aspects of education overwhelming. She added that her heart goes out to the educators dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once Keator resigned, she was taking pictures consistently until the pandemic hit, halting a lot of the work she was doing. Her first professional gig in months came in August in the form of a wedding. Despite feeling nervous about taking on such a big day in a couple's life, the job was low-key and went well, she said. After easing back into things with that gig, she has been picking up more, including an Oct. 2 photo session of a woman she knows from her Dryden schools days, and her daughter. The next day, Keator took pictures of one of her former students and their fiancé.