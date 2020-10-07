'Love what you do': Skaneateles resident grows photography business

Nichole "Nikki" Keator said it was terrifying to leave her position as a special education teacher last year — and the steady paychecks that came with it — to pursue photography.
But she felt she had to do it.
Keator, a native of Stamford, New York, who now lives in Skaneateles, established her business, Nikki's Photography, in 2017. It served as a side venture at first, but lately she has been consistently supporting herself with her skills behind a lens. Keator has handled everything from family sessions and engagement photos to nature photography, and is also taking pictures for Fox Dealerships of CNY.
Creating pictures has been a passion of Keator's for years. Her mom often took family pictures when Keator was growing up, and she feels capturing those moments are important. She took photography in ninth grade as soon as she could, and studied it all four years of high school. She then received a bachelor's degree in photography at Buffalo State College.
"For as long as I can remember, that's what I wanted to do, was photography. Obviously in high school your dreams get away from you and it would have been nice to be like, a sports photographer, but either way I wanted to do something in photography," she said. "Then when I graduated college, I went back to my hometown and there wasn't a ton of options as far as photography, and at that point I'm 23 years old and I don't really know much about starting a business."
From there, Keator worked at Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES as a licensed teaching assistant for special education students. The students she worked with often had difficult upbringings, she said, and so she discovered a passion for the work.
Support Local Journalism
"I was just able to connect with them, and it felt good to help students that normally wouldn't be given a chance," she said.
Keator pursued that passion to secure a master's degree in special education online through Grand Canyon University. At one point, she was taking online classes, working at BOCES, coaching sports and waitressing in the summers. After getting that degree, she served as a special education teacher for six years. She spent two years at that BOCES and one at the Southern Cayuga Central School District before staying at the Dryden Central School District for three years.
By June 2019, Keator resigned from Dryden to return to her first dream of photography. When she and her husband, Ryan, moved to the Finger Lakes area, she loved taking pictures and capturing moments for close family and friends. The more time she spent time with her camera, she said, the more motivated she was to move on from education. But making that transition was still daunting.
"That's when I'd been teaching (for) six years, so I knew what I was doing and I was comfortable and I was confident. With special education, there's always something to do and there's always going to be those students that need that extra help, so it was comfortable," she said. "To leave anything that's comfortable, to leave your comfort zone, is always scary, but it was something I knew I had to do."
While Keator loved the interpersonal relationships she formed with students and her teacher colleagues — relationships that have helped her get her business going — she found other aspects of education overwhelming. She added that her heart goes out to the educators dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once Keator resigned, she was taking pictures consistently until the pandemic hit, halting a lot of the work she was doing. Her first professional gig in months came in August in the form of a wedding. Despite feeling nervous about taking on such a big day in a couple's life, the job was low-key and went well, she said. After easing back into things with that gig, she has been picking up more, including an Oct. 2 photo session of a woman she knows from her Dryden schools days, and her daughter. The next day, Keator took pictures of one of her former students and their fiancé.
As time has gone on, Keator has been building up her confidence about putting herself out there. She was initially surprised by the positive reaction received by her nature shots, which she takes while hiking. She said she feels her skill set is versatile, she simply likes making sure people are happy, and her passion sets her apart from other photographers.
"I think when you love what you do and you're passionate about something, that's when you're the most successful," Keator said. "So you want to pick someone that is going to really put their 110% effort into it, and that's what I do. I pride myself on the skill that I have, the ability that I have, the knowledge that I have."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!