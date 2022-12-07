Lovell: Auburn schools committed to diversity, equity and inclusion

At the Auburn Enlarged City School District, we believe all students, teachers and staff should feel welcomed and valued in our halls and classrooms. To that end, the district has embarked on a several-pronged approach to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

The district has enlisted the help of Dr. Renee Burgess and Bill Berry Jr. to lead these efforts, and they have assembled a task force — now 31 members strong. Renee, Bill and the task force have been busy ramping up our efforts:

● The district’s DEI Task Force held its second session Oct. 3, where it worked on focusing the work of its five subcommittees, facilitated by Burgess, Berry and Amy Mahunik, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

● In partnership with United Way of Cayuga County, the DEI initiative is starting a new student club, a Student United Way, which held its first meeting Oct. 25. The partnership aims to help address critical needs among the student body and the greater youth community. Activities could include addressing youth literacy, healthy habits, food security, community service volunteering and more. Burgess, Berry and United Way Executive Director Kathryn Dennis will serve as club advisors.

● The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office recently formed a Community Collaborative Advisement Committee, which will host Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo at its January meeting to focus on collaborative ways to address engagement, equity and inclusion in an array of city and county-wide community services for students.

● Dr. Burgess and Bill Berry convened the second Demanding More book club at Auburn Junior High School with eight staff members.

● Dr. Burgess and Bill Berry conducted 14 classroom visits at Genesee Elementary School where they read “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson and engaged students in a post-reading discussion.

● A DEI panel was conducted Oct. 21 during staff development day. The panelists consisted of Dr. Burgess, Bill Berry and Lindsey Kurak, assistant principal at Seward Elementary School. The session was moderated by Amy Mahunik. This panel session allowed staff in the district to hear about the district’s DEI initiatives and developments, as well as ask any questions they had for the panelists.

● Luisa Aparisi-França, writer and poet, spoke to Auburn High School students in Ms. Jeanette Oliver-Carr’s women studies class on a wide variety of writing and self-discovery topics.

● On Oct. 24 and 25, Jack Hardy, chair of the Auburn Civil Service Commission, accompanied by civil service Commissioner Mike Zank and commission Clerk Jeff Whiting, delivered a presentation on the role and scope of the commission as well as career opportunities available through civil service participation to Auburn High School government and business classes. This specific collaborative partnership between the Civil Service Commission and the district’s DEI initiative sought to enhance and broaden the overall education, career and community opportunities available to Auburn High School students.

As the school year progresses, we will have much more to share about this exciting initiative.