M&T Bank donates more than $100K to United Way in CNY

M&T Bank has announced that its central New York workforce raised more than $57,000 through its annual workplace giving campaign. The money will support United Ways of Cayuga County, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Seneca County. With the bank matching contributions, a total of more than $107,000 will be donated to them.

“Understanding the rising need in the diverse communities we serve, we wanted to step up and provide more resources to organizations that are doing the important work of helping our neighbors in need navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Lindsay Weichert, M&T Bank commercial real estate group manager and United Way of CNY board member, in a news release. “Year after year, our team blows me away with their response and generosity, and this year is no exception. In just three short weeks, they surpassed our goal, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand the employee contributions with this matching donation.”