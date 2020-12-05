 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M&T Bank donates more than $100K to United Way in CNY
COMMUNITY

M&T Bank donates more than $100K to United Way in CNY

{{featured_button_text}}
Macier 2

Volunteers with the United Way of Cayuga County's Personal Care Drive in 2018.

 Provided

M&T Bank has announced that its central New York workforce raised more than $57,000 through its annual workplace giving campaign. The money will support United Ways of Cayuga County, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Seneca County. With the bank matching contributions, a total of more than $107,000 will be donated to them.

“Understanding the rising need in the diverse communities we serve, we wanted to step up and provide more resources to organizations that are doing the important work of helping our neighbors in need navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Lindsay Weichert, M&T Bank commercial real estate group manager and United Way of CNY board member, in a news release. “Year after year, our team blows me away with their response and generosity, and this year is no exception. In just three short weeks, they surpassed our goal, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand the employee contributions with this matching donation.”

M&T has raised and given more than $1.285 million to United Way agencies in the region since 2012, and more than $208,000 this year. The money supports more than 100 support programs in Cayuga, Herkimer, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and Seneca counties. The bank has 45 offices and employs almost 450 people in the region.

For more information, visit mtb.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three
Lifestyles

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three

  • Updated

One warm summer’s day in 1974, when I was a college kid interning as a cub reporter at what was then known as the Auburn Citizen-Advertiser, I left the paper’s new building on Dill Street in downtown Auburn and walked three blocks to the City Hall on South Street to cover a meeting of the City Council — or, to be technically accurate, the Auburn Urban Renewal Agency, or AURA, which was an offshoot of the council.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you contract Covid-19 between vaccine doses?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News