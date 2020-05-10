Macier: 211 centers are there to help

Mr. Rogers had many things he would say to comfort us. “When I was boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will also find people who are helping.'”
For many people, however, finding their helpers can be challenging and embarrassing as they have never had to ask for help before. One way people are finding help is by calling 2-1-1. From March 1 through April 18, the 211 call centers across the state (excluding New York City) handled more than 100,000 calls.
For the week of April 19–25, 64 percent of the calls sought information about COVID-19 or for services and assistance resulting from the virus. These requests covered such things as food insecurity and financial assistance. Mental health calls are also increasing as community members cope with job furloughs, losses, isolation and otherwise feeling disconnected from their usual support systems.
Cayuga County is served by 211 Lifeline (211lifeline.org). While this valuable resource has been under-utilized locally, it remains a valuable tool nonetheless. In addition to Cayuga, 211 Lifeline serves the counties of Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca and Wayne Counties. It is available to anyone 24/7, 365 days a year. You can call 211 anytime, text 898-211, or visit them online. They’re on Facebook as well.
During the coronoavirus outbreak, local requests have been increasing and mirror what is happening across the state. Food, housing and shelter and mental health calls are issues locally as well. People are looking for help with rent, utilities, SNAP and school meals. Grocery delivery has been big. People are also calling with questions on how to make or secure masks, questions about the CARES Act, and getting their stimulus checks.
Speaking of helpers, the Auburn Rotary Club is remaining active in the community even though its weekly in-person meetings have been cancelled since late March.
Last weekend, the club was one of the sponsors of the CIAO pasta dinner giveaway. The club’s scholarship committee is working to ensure that graduating Auburn High and Tyburn Academy seniors receive the club’s annual scholarships. Six deserving students will receive the Joseph A. Daloia Sr., the Robert Henderson Criminal Justice and the Auburn Rotary Community Health scholarships.
On Tuesday, May 12, the club is hosting its Milk Giveaway project from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Auburn High School. Partnering with Byrne Dairy and other community businesses, this is a drive-thru giveaway with each car receiving a case of 2% milk (12 12-ounce bottles). In total, the Auburn Rotary Club is giving away 525 cases of milk.
When there is a need, you can count on your local Rotarians to find a way to help.
Grace and her husband, Joe Stevens, are both in their early 70s. Active community volunteers, they are no longer able to get out because of age and health. Grace is anxious to get back to helping others. She says, “I miss my contact with others and feeling useful.” She misses her many friends that she worked with on a weekly basis. Joe says he anxious to get her out of the house. Both are looking forward to being active again soon.
While many volunteer opportunities are currently on-hold, your local agencies still need your help. Please consider making a financial contribution to your local human service agency, arts organization or any nonprofit that you care about. These organizations are struggling during this pandemic. They need us more than ever.
Be strong, be kind and remain grateful ... together we’ve got this.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.
