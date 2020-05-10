Macier: 211 centers are there to help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Rogers had many things he would say to comfort us. “When I was boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will also find people who are helping.'”

For many people, however, finding their helpers can be challenging and embarrassing as they have never had to ask for help before. One way people are finding help is by calling 2-1-1. From March 1 through April 18, the 211 call centers across the state (excluding New York City) handled more than 100,000 calls.

For the week of April 19–25, 64 percent of the calls sought information about COVID-19 or for services and assistance resulting from the virus. These requests covered such things as food insecurity and financial assistance. Mental health calls are also increasing as community members cope with job furloughs, losses, isolation and otherwise feeling disconnected from their usual support systems.

Cayuga County is served by 211 Lifeline (211lifeline.org). While this valuable resource has been under-utilized locally, it remains a valuable tool nonetheless. In addition to Cayuga, 211 Lifeline serves the counties of Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca and Wayne Counties. It is available to anyone 24/7, 365 days a year. You can call 211 anytime, text 898-211, or visit them online. They’re on Facebook as well.