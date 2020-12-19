Macier: A Christmas Eve memory that still brings comfort

It was Christmas Eve 1990, and I was on a plane headed halfway around the world. No, this wasn’t a holiday vacation, as I was dressed in my Army fatigues carrying a backpack and headed to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and many unknowns.
The last few weeks had flown by. I received a call on a December Monday morning telling me that I had three days to put my civilian life on hold and report to a new Reserve unit on Long Island — I was being deployed. You can imagine my shock, dread, of course, fear of the unknown. After the call, I wandered around my home for bit wondering just happened. Then I kicked into action, realizing that I had tons of things to accomplish. I had been “volunteered” was now an official part of Operation Desert Shield.
First, the difficult conversation with my family, calling my boss at work, contacting my local Reserve unit to make plans to transfer my records, calling my attorney to ensure my personal affairs were in order. The hands on the clock didn’t slow and the next thing I knew, I was saying goodbye and leaving the Syracuse airport. Then it was meeting my new unit, training, training and more training. We packed, planned and tried to figure things out. We soon left Long Island and headed to a new base to begin our final prep.
We weren’t quite sure when we would be leaving, but finally got word that it would be Christmas Eve. I called home one last time and told them that we were leaving a day early — no reason to burden them any more than they were already were. Soon, we were departing Andrews Air Force Base, next stop Spain.
The flight was pretty uneventful. A C-5A aircraft is not a luxury flight, with its rear-facing seats. Below us were numerous pallets and vehicles that we needed upon arrival. The plane was loud and we were pretty much alone with our thoughts. About six hours later we arrived at Torrejón Air Base — it was officially Christmas Eve. My fellow soldiers and I were certainly somber as we wandered off the plane and into a huge hanger. We were all thinking of our families, of better times, and certainly what lay ahead.
What was supposed to be a short layover kept getting longer as our plane seemed to have developed mechanical difficulties. Then, something amazing happened — we heard the sounds of Christmas carols. Joining those carols were people from the local community and the air base coming in to spend time welcoming those solders back from the desert and wishing those on their way well. They had made amazing trays of cookies and other treats, and had a kind word for all. They handed out small gifts such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand lotion. Their greatest gift to all of us, however, was the gift of just being there to offer kindness and solace.
At this time of year, I always remember that Christmas Eve and the kindness of so many wonderful strangers who gave a little bit of their time to warm the hearts of others. And, in this year that has been so challenging for us, there have been so many acts of kindness, resilience and giving happening in our community. Our organizations and volunteers have found countless new ways to serve and meet increasing needs. Neighbors have been helping neighbors.
So much good happens in this community because of the generosity of others, whether it is making a donation or giving of their time. Volunteering encourages us to think and learn about others. Volunteering brings together people that might not otherwise cross paths.
Volunteering has had a huge impact on my life both personally and professionally. When I started writing this column, I wanted to share with you a few of the stories of the good work that happens in this community, shine a spotlight on the need, and honor those doing the work.
This is my last column for a bit — thanks for reading. And, if you have the time, use it to make a difference. Your time matters.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.
