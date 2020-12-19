Macier: A Christmas Eve memory that still brings comfort

The flight was pretty uneventful. A C-5A aircraft is not a luxury flight, with its rear-facing seats. Below us were numerous pallets and vehicles that we needed upon arrival. The plane was loud and we were pretty much alone with our thoughts. About six hours later we arrived at Torrejón Air Base — it was officially Christmas Eve. My fellow soldiers and I were certainly somber as we wandered off the plane and into a huge hanger. We were all thinking of our families, of better times, and certainly what lay ahead.

What was supposed to be a short layover kept getting longer as our plane seemed to have developed mechanical difficulties. Then, something amazing happened — we heard the sounds of Christmas carols. Joining those carols were people from the local community and the air base coming in to spend time welcoming those solders back from the desert and wishing those on their way well. They had made amazing trays of cookies and other treats, and had a kind word for all. They handed out small gifts such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand lotion. Their greatest gift to all of us, however, was the gift of just being there to offer kindness and solace.