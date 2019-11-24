Julie R. and her two children are doing something for the very first time together as a family this holiday season: They are going to be volunteering to give back to the community that has supported them when they needed it.
Julie is a single mother, and her children are both in elementary school. The last two years have been really difficult for her because she was diagnosed with a serious medical condition. She stated that while the family never had much, they were always able to make do. She said she paid her bills, bought a few things for her kids, and generally they did OK. Her sudden illness changed all that.
She ended up working fewer hours, her medical coverage didn’t cover all her treatments, and she found herself struggling to pay those bills. Julie said, “That time was the most difficult for me, as I didn’t want to ask for help but I just couldn’t figure it out.”
Her personnel director was very helpful in taking time to talk with her and providing some suggestions that Julie might be able to access. While she said making that first call was “the hardest thing ever,” she did so because of her children. Over the course of the next 18 months or so, Julie received help with her household energy costs, food and a few other things.
Julie noted that she never thought she would ever need to ask for help, but she's glad that there is help available. She said she learned about many great programs available in the community and that she met a number of people who really helped her fill out forms, answer her questions and so on. She said she learned that there are many people that often need someone to help them out. That made her feel less different, less lonely.
Today, Julie is again working full-time, managing her illness and making progress paying off her medical bills. She is truly grateful for the support and help that her family has been given. Julie is excited to be helping others this year, and hopes that she and her family can do something for others at least monthly.
There are many ways people can help support their community. While more opportunities seem to be plentiful during the holiday season, both volunteer hours and donations are needed year-round. All that is required to be a good volunteer is a giving heart, a willingness to help and some time. If you think you’d like to do something, reach out to an organization or group that you have an interest in. Ask how you can be involved.
The SCAT Van Service of Cayuga County is in urgent needs of drivers on both ends of the county. According to director Sue Van Epps, “We have had to cut back on some of our daily runs as we do not have enough drivers, especially in the Cato area.”
The vans are stationed in Cato and Moravia and the volunteer time is flexible. Ideally, they would like someone to volunteer a day a week. The SCAT Van transports seniors and/or disabled citizens to their doctor appointments, hair dresser appointments, shopping or even lunch outings.
On Mondays, the Moravia van transports riders to Cortland for all of their grocery and medical needs. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays this van comes to Auburn, and on Fridays, it travels to Ithaca. Daily, the Cato van travels to Auburn. There is a monthly run from the Fair Haven senior housing to Fulton for groceries.
During the month of October, the Cato van transported more than 50 riders, traveled over 1,000 miles and made 130 trips. The Moravia van transported over 60 riders, traveled over 1,500 miles and made 140 trips.
“Many of these people have no other way of transportation and depend on us daily/weekly for all of their needs," Sue said. “You would be helping these people keep their independence.”
For more information, contact the SCAT Van office at (315) 253-0996.