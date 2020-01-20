Macier: Auburn Hunger Task Force off to promising start

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In early December, a community meeting brought organizations and community members together to see how to fill the need both long- and short-term. More than 40 people attended. “It was obvious we had many people there who had the same passion for food security as I did. It was also obvious we could do something. Out of that meeting, the Auburn Hunger Task Force was developed and here we are today,” Kimberly said.

Since that first meeting, the group served a Christmas dinner to 40 community members who had nowhere to go, or had no food. For that day, they raised $250. Additionally, there were many food and beverage donations. More than 20 volunteers helped out, and at the end, there was enough food that anyone who wanted could take some to go.

The Ukrainian National Club has selected the task force as the beneficiary for the club's Feb. 1 fundraiser, which includes the annual Pierogi Eating Contest. There is a $25 entry fee, with only 20 spots available. Preregistering for the event is required. There are sponsorship opportunities, takeout dinners, raffles and more. For more information on this event, call the club at (315) 253-5997.