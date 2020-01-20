Macier: Auburn Hunger Task Force off to promising start

Kimberly Patch said that she tends to involve herself in the community where she “sees a need.” She was the Cayuga County homeless housing coordinator for 3.5 years. She’s graduating in May with a Master of Divinity, with a concentration in social justice.
She said, “Food security is at the top of my list. If people are worried about where they are going to get their next meal, they cannot possibly think about navigating other issues such as securing housing, maintaining/securing a job, recovery or even staying healthy.”
The wife, mother of three, foster mother and, now, coordinator of the Auburn Hunger Task Force hopes to continue to ensure that area residents have access to a meal every day of the week.
James visited the First Love Ministries soup kitchen and food pantry a couple of times of month. He has a part-time job, and often doesn’t have the necessary funds for both rent and food. He said the soup kitchen and pantry helped him stretch his dollars. When First Love closed down in December, he was saddened because they were so welcoming; plus, a lack of transportation makes it hard for him to get to other parts of the city.
That news hit Kimberly hard as well. She said, “This news of the closing of First Love broke my heart because they served food and community to people who otherwise would not have it.” She had firsthand knowledge of how important the soup kitchen was, as she used to send many clients there.
In early December, a community meeting brought organizations and community members together to see how to fill the need both long- and short-term. More than 40 people attended. “It was obvious we had many people there who had the same passion for food security as I did. It was also obvious we could do something. Out of that meeting, the Auburn Hunger Task Force was developed and here we are today,” Kimberly said.
Since that first meeting, the group served a Christmas dinner to 40 community members who had nowhere to go, or had no food. For that day, they raised $250. Additionally, there were many food and beverage donations. More than 20 volunteers helped out, and at the end, there was enough food that anyone who wanted could take some to go.
The Ukrainian National Club has selected the task force as the beneficiary for the club's Feb. 1 fundraiser, which includes the annual Pierogi Eating Contest. There is a $25 entry fee, with only 20 spots available. Preregistering for the event is required. There are sponsorship opportunities, takeout dinners, raffles and more. For more information on this event, call the club at (315) 253-5997.
There’s still a lot of work to be done. The group now has a bank account, and donations can be made to the Auburn Hunger Task Force. They are working on the necessary paperwork to become their own nonprofit. This will open up new funding and food sources to them. There is an active GoFundMe campaign underway that has raised just over $1,000. They soon hope to have their own mailing address.
Kimberly said that all seven days are now temporarily covered for a meal. They are now working on a permanent solution of a Monday-through-Friday soup kitchen.
In the interim, many have stepped up to ensure that people have access to food seven days a week. On Mondays, people can get a bag lunch at the Calvary Food Pantry. Holy Family serves a bag lunch on Tuesdays. The Knights of Columbus has a soup kitchen at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through April. SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church added a Wednesday lunch to its schedule and is still doing a Saturday lunch. The Salvation Army hosts a lunch on Fridays and a Sunday dinner beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Kimberly hopes that this future soup kitchen will offer training as well as food. The task force wants it to be as self-sustainable as possible to ensure its longevity and success. For more information on how to donate, volunteer or otherwise become involved, email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.