"Volunteer locally, yet impact globally" sums up the Auburn Rotary Club’s participation in the Books for the World program.
Rotarian CNY Books for the World is a collaborative effort among Rotary clubs, affiliated youth groups, a number of community and service organizations and The Second Wind Foundation. Together, they are providing kindergarten through sixth-grade picture/story and kindergarten through 12th-grade textbooks, library and professional books to various regions throughout the world where English is one of the primary languages.
According to Rotarian Paul Barrus, the club has been participating in the program for eight years and has put together 24 pallets of gently used books donated by local schools, libraries, organizations and individuals. One pallet of books is comprised of 24 boxes and weighs in at about 1,500 pounds. So that’s 18 tons of donated books since 2012. Some 80 percent of the current club membership has participated at some point. Members pack the books in boxes, seal them and label them.
Paul notes that because of the weight and volume of books, the main project expense is the transport costs for shipping the books from the United States to Africa. The Rotary Clubs pays $250 per pallet for the materials, handling and shipment to the Second Wind Foundation in Houston.
Books for the World is a nationwide program with many Rotary clubs and districts participating. The idea emerged when a Californian Rotarian was visiting South Africa and visited the local Rotary club in Johannesburg. The California visitor was told that the South African government was struggling to meet even the people’s basic needs and teachers had few books to work with. Since 2001, more than 9 million books have traveled from the United Sates and the project continues to grow.
Literacy is a key skill and the ability to read and write is the basis for all other education. Some 757 million adults worldwide are illiterate. That’s 1 of every 10 people alive today. Without literacy skills — ability to read, write, solve problems and to access and use technology — people will not realize their potential or become full community participants.
The club’s local partners include Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES that coordinates and promotes the area school districts’ participation. BOCES has donated books as well. Seymour Public Library has given thousands of excess volumes and the Auburn Enlarged City School Districts has contributed a vast array of textbooks. Paul notes that, “Several businesses and individuals anxious to recycle the world of knowledge and learning have found books of nearly every description for the program.”
Johnston Paper Co. in Aurelius generously provides warehousing and staging of the books until they are ready for shipment to the regional warehouse in Syracuse. At the regional warehouse the boxed books are weighed, palletized and wrapped for shipment to Texas.
Once they arrive at their location, often they are met by Rotarians who help offload the books. They then refit the containers by adding doors and windows, fabricated in the United States, and are included as part of the shipping process. Books are distributed to youngsters who have never known the pleasure of having a book of their very own or given to teachers in areas where there aren’t even classrooms or seats for the students.
Paul says that this project touches on all five of Rotary’s "Avenues of Service." These avenues are the foundation on which all club activity is based and include club service, community service, vocational service, international service and youth service.
At the club level, members become involved with hands-on service. The area community is improved as the excess books are diverted from the local waste stream and put to productive use. In poorer countries, youth are directly benefited with the gift of literacy. Vocations are enhanced via broadened access to educational materials from wealthy to needy regions. And finally, international service is advanced with cooperative exchanges of resources and productive business activity helps build a more peaceful and productive world marketplace.
According to Paul, “It’s one of Rotary’s best service projects.”