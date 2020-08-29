Macier: Cayuga County groups help others through building

Even before the pandemic struck, a home was something that many of us took for granted and others only dream of. Many local groups and organizations have been on the forefront of helping local residents realize their dreams or owning a home or improving their living conditions.
The local Habitat for Humanity Chapter is finishing up its last two houses that were already in progress before the health emergency struck. Since they rely so heavily on volunteer help (some 200 volunteers helped out in 2019), they have used this time to refine their business plan and look toward the future.
Julie Lockhart, executive director, says the families have been hard at work at their houses and they have a few key volunteers that have been able to help them out. Two of their annual major fundraisers (Hooley Gala and 3 Women Build) were cancelled earlier in the year but the recent golf tournament hosted by Beardsley Architects + Engineers was a success. They are currently looking for their 23rd property.
Julie says this is a great program that helps families prepare for getting a mortgage (they pay no more than 30 percent of their household income) and learn new skills, and it benefits the community by updating and renovating a property. To learn more about the organization, check out www.cayugahabitat.org.
Certainly, most of us can appreciate the joys of laying around in our own beds reading, day dreaming or just hanging out. Of course, there’s sleeping as well! Author Anne Lamott said her “idea of absolute happiness is to be in bed on a rainy day, with my blankie, my cat, and my dog.” Suppose, however, you didn’t have a bed of your own, had to sleep on the floor, or maybe share the bed with your parents and siblings? The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to ensure that area kids have a bed to call their own. And, you can help.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the local chapter will be part of the Bunks Across America build event.
Local chapter President Drew Scharoun is excited that the group is active again. In June, they started delivering beds. Just recently they secured a generous one-year lease agreement with the Fingerlakes Mall. So now they have the space to work in.
Currently, the group has a core group of seven to 10 volunteers. Their e-mail list keeps growing and locally they have about 25 interested individuals. Most anyone can volunteer to help build or assemble a bed; children must be at least 14 to actually build a bed and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Younger children can also assist with other tasks.
Each bed costs approximately $175 including the lumber needed to build it, mattress and bedding. Much of the raw lumber is either donated or the chapter buys it. To build the bed requires a number of steps from measuring, to sanding, to branding, dipping and assembly.
Drew says that locally some 33 families need about 80 beds. For their upcoming build they are looking for volunteers, sponsors and donations.
Drew says he feels that he is “making a difference one bed at a time.” He continues by saying when we work together it brings joy to others and ourselves.
Those interesting in volunteering should contact the Auburn Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace at (315) 294-0674 or drew.scharoun@shpbeds.org, or visit facebook.com/shpauburn.
Many local nonprofits could use your help right now — support your local charity by making a gift, supporting their virtual fundraiser, or check to see if they have at-home volunteer opportunities. Other ways you can help your community include donating blood, supporting your local food pantries and soup kitchens, becoming a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer driver, and checking on your senior neighbors.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.
