Macier: Cayuga County groups help others through building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even before the pandemic struck, a home was something that many of us took for granted and others only dream of. Many local groups and organizations have been on the forefront of helping local residents realize their dreams or owning a home or improving their living conditions.

The local Habitat for Humanity Chapter is finishing up its last two houses that were already in progress before the health emergency struck. Since they rely so heavily on volunteer help (some 200 volunteers helped out in 2019), they have used this time to refine their business plan and look toward the future.

Julie Lockhart, executive director, says the families have been hard at work at their houses and they have a few key volunteers that have been able to help them out. Two of their annual major fundraisers (Hooley Gala and 3 Women Build) were cancelled earlier in the year but the recent golf tournament hosted by Beardsley Architects + Engineers was a success. They are currently looking for their 23rd property.

Julie says this is a great program that helps families prepare for getting a mortgage (they pay no more than 30 percent of their household income) and learn new skills, and it benefits the community by updating and renovating a property. To learn more about the organization, check out www.cayugahabitat.org.