We certainly live in one of the most generous communities around. If there’s a fundraiser, benefit or some sort of appeal, you can count on the people of Cayuga County to be there for their friends and neighbors in need. Certainly, in the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, people’s generosity reaches new heights. It’s one of the many things that makes this community so strong.
Yet, some wishes go unfilled. Here’s a sampling of how you might be able to help make a local organization’s wish come true.
All I want for Christmas is two dozen new drivers, said Kim Dungey, volunteer driver coordinator at the Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program.
Kim noted that for the home-delivered meals program, there is a dedicated group of volunteer drivers who travel Cayuga County and city of Auburn routes. They deliver a hot noon-time meal to vulnerable senior citizens, offer a friendly greeting and provide a vital safety check. Most drivers deliver on a set route one day per week. Rural drivers receive mileage reimbursement.
If the program could recruit two dozen new drivers, it could expand services, allowing more individuals in need of this support to remain in their own homes. The program could split some large routes into smaller, more manageable trips. And it would build a better base of substitutes for its primarily retiree drivers. Dungey said, “We enjoy accommodating these drivers’ needs for time off to visit family, travel south for the winter, or take a sick day.”
Kim continued, “Our Christmas wish would be filled if interested volunteers would reach out to meals@cayugacounty.us, or (315) 253-1104 to learn how to make a difference for the Cayuga County Meals on Wheels program.”
“All I want for Christmas is food,” said Gary Mann at the Auburn Rescue Mission. The program provides services to families that have experienced homelessness, or are currently homeless.
According to Gary, at any given time the Rescue Mission can have 50-60 children and 85-95 total individuals at its Merriman Street location, let alone any others that recently moved out or fell on hard times again. The staff works hard to make sure all members of each family’s needs are met. The program has a small, donation-based pantry on site that provides necessities to people to get through the month and to get settled into their new lives.
Food donations such as pasta, rice, sauce, cereal, canned soups, canned vegetables, peanut butter, jelly and any baking goods like sugar, salt and pepper go a long way. The Rescue Mission also tries to help with toiletries like soap, shampoo, feminine products, and dish and laundry detergent.
At the time this column was written, there were 17 children younger than 5 living in in the program. That means the Rescue Mission is always in need of diapers size 4 and larger, and wipes.
“The families that reside in Merriman Circle are the reason for the season to the Auburn Rescue Mission staff. Helping provide them with necessities so they can help provide the rest for their families at Christmas would truly be a blessing,” Gary said.
To help, or for more information, contact Gary at gary.mann@auburnrescuemission.org or stop by the community center at 51 Merriman St. Ext.
Since 1965, Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca has been helping people in this community overcome poverty. Today, CAP offers a variety of programs that touch more than 7,000 people annually and include such things as emergency assistance, domestic violence services, clothing, Head Start, the food pantry and much more.
Executive Director Laurie Piccolo is thankful for the overwhelming support of the community received by CAP. For her Christmas wish, she would like to see that poverty and hunger are abolished.
"I am aware that this is an unrealistic wish, therefore I wish that the ongoing community support continues as we are always in need of canned and dry good food items, as well as personal hygiene items,” Piccolo said.
CAP also has a volunteer generation program for people wishing to become more involved with the agency's many programs and services. For more information, contact CAP at 89 York St., Suite 1, or call (315) 255-1703.