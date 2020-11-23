Macier: Meals on Wheels drivers needed for Auburn, Cayuga County

Homebound seniors throughout Cayuga County rely on volunteers to deliver a hot nutritious meal, offer a friendly greeting and provide a vital safety check. These home-delivered meals allow individuals in need of this support to remain in their own homes.
One meal recipient said, “I do not cook. It’s certainly a help to have a hot prepared meal delivered to me. I get fruits and vegetables which I might not have on hand. I get to converse and say ‘hi’ to my volunteers. Thank you.”
At the Cayuga County Office for the Aging, they’re not only talking about menus and routes for their home-delivered meals program — they are also discussing ways to increase capacity to more effectively deliver on their mission now and into the future.
For some years, the program has delivered a hot midday meal each weekday to residents in rural areas of Cayuga County. City residents receive five meals each week, but due to a limited roster of volunteer drivers, delivery occurs only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those days, drivers handed over a hot meal and an optional next-day cold bag meal to be eaten Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Office for the Aging has set an ambitious goal to add Tuesday and Thursday city deliveries and change from the cold bag lunch to a hot meal. Enhancing the seven city routes requires an additional 14 driving slots. Most drivers cover one route one day per week, although some deliver more than once. Additionally, more drivers allow for fill-ins when substitutes are needed due to travel, sick days or other time-off needs.
Family members of meal clients appreciate the extra set of eyes on their loved one: “Your program serves so many. We had used your program for my mom. It was nice to have someone check on her midday and greet her with a smile and a nice meal!”
The program promotes better health through improved nutrition, socialization, health and nutrition education, and supportive services. All participants receive initial and annual visits by staff to review needs and monitor satisfaction with the program. New contactless delivery procedures keep drivers and meal recipients safe.
A family member of a meal client said this, “We would like to thank the Office for the Aging and everyone involved in the home-delivered meals program. My mother has received your meals for years and we have greatly appreciated the service and are very glad we had the opportunity to receive your meals. We especially like to thank the very nice lady that delivered meals in all kinds of weather, who was very friendly and pleasant to talk to.”
Drivers value this volunteer experience, knowing they make a real difference to their clients. One rural driver, when asked if she could substitute for a driver who was sick, said, “Of course! These are my people!”
Deliveries require about two hours in the morning, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Drivers choose their level of involvement when they volunteer for Meals on Wheels. They deliver solo or with a partner. They drive once a week, daily or only as a substitute. Drivers decide whether to deliver along city streets or country roads on rural routes. No matter their commitment, they deliver a difference.
For more information on Meals on Wheels, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.
With the lingering pandemic, more and more people are in need this holiday season. Additionally, our local human service agencies have also been negatively impacted, as they have had to cancel their events or fundraisers this fall. So, as you and yours prepare for the holidays, perhaps you might consider making a gift to your favorite charity to help a friend or neighbor out.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.
