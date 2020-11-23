Macier: Meals on Wheels drivers needed for Auburn, Cayuga County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Family members of meal clients appreciate the extra set of eyes on their loved one: “Your program serves so many. We had used your program for my mom. It was nice to have someone check on her midday and greet her with a smile and a nice meal!”

The program promotes better health through improved nutrition, socialization, health and nutrition education, and supportive services. All participants receive initial and annual visits by staff to review needs and monitor satisfaction with the program. New contactless delivery procedures keep drivers and meal recipients safe.

A family member of a meal client said this, “We would like to thank the Office for the Aging and everyone involved in the home-delivered meals program. My mother has received your meals for years and we have greatly appreciated the service and are very glad we had the opportunity to receive your meals. We especially like to thank the very nice lady that delivered meals in all kinds of weather, who was very friendly and pleasant to talk to.”

Drivers value this volunteer experience, knowing they make a real difference to their clients. One rural driver, when asked if she could substitute for a driver who was sick, said, “Of course! These are my people!”