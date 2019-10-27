October is Rotary Vocational Service Month. When an individual joins a Rotary club, they do so as a representative of their classification — their particular business or profession. They then have a dual responsibility of representing their vocation within the club and representing the ideals of Rotary at work.
The objectives of vocational service include promoting the highest ethical standards in all occupations, including the fair treatment of all employees, all associates and the public. It is the recognition of the worthiness of all occupations, not just those pursued by Rotarians. And, finally, it recognizes the contribution of one’s professional talents toward solving the problems of society and meeting the needs of one’s community.
In 1905, Chicago lawyer Paul Harris organized the first Rotary Club "in fellowship and friendship" with three clients and local businessmen. Initially, his “goal was a club comprised of professional and businessmen for friendship and fellowship.” He soon realized, however, that Rotary needed a greater purpose, and so began the focus on service.
For the past 11 years, the Auburn Rotary Club has facilitated a career seminar program at Auburn High School. Annually, more than 700 students participate. Additionally, most presenters offer students job shadowing opportunities at their place of business.
The club partners with guidance counselor Steve Crosby, career aide Amy Sheridan and guidance support staffer Anne Hoff. Rotarians Don Grillo and Michelle Barber are the principals for this program. They call upon club members and community resources to bring the highest caliber professionals from more than 15 different career categories into the classroom to share firsthand vocational information.
Each year, the guidance staff conducts a student career survey and then sorts the data by subject. Students then select from among 15 or 16 career categories and the resulting lists are used to invite students to the seminars. The seminars are held approximately every two weeks from October through April. Seminars are scheduled throughout the school day so that they are offered during the same periods that the related subjects are taught in the classroom. For instance, a legal careers seminar is scheduled for third period, when a business law class is being taught. This gives teachers the option of bringing their entire class to the presentation.
Mike Davis runs Extra Mile Technology and participates as a presenter. He notes that it was through a job shadow that he did during his year as a Rotary Youth Exchange Student that he discovered what he wanted to do vocationally. Mike said, “I actually did three job shadows during the year. The time spent doing those job shadows was invaluable, as I was able to quickly see what it would be like to make a career out of the different occupations.”
Mike continued, “High school students sometimes know what subjects they’re good at, but often that doesn’t help them choose their career path.” He pointed out that while some careers don’t require a college degree, that fact is often not advertised. In the information technology vocation, there are some areas that require a degree and many that don’t. Yet there are qualities and talents a person has to have to be successful in information technology.
Mike likes to share what he knows about the different careers in IT with the students to help them think about where they would like to end up and what they need to do to get there. He encourages them to look at college as an investment and evaluate if it's a good or a bad investment for their field of interest. He said, “I believe that if students inventory their talents and find a job that uses their talents they will be successful and happy. I’m happy to share what I know about the industry with students so that they can evaluate for themselves if that’s a direction they want to head in.”
Currently the career categories offered this year include graphic design, accounting and finance, teaching, doctor/medical, nursing, human services, construction trades, legal, law enforcement and journalism/communications.
For more information about Rotary, find the club on Facebook or visit auburnrotaryny.org.