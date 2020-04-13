Macier: Think of Cayuga County nonprofits, too, during pandemic

It’s a rare time, when everyone is bound together by a single event. Yet here we are in this unprecedented time. New phrases such as “social distancing” and “flatten the curve” dot our daily conversations. Families are trying to stay calm as they deal with remote work and school challenges.
We are seeing business and government responding as never before. Think about it: Your trash is being picked up, gas stations and grocery stores remain open, and our pizza is still being delivered. We are seeing neighbors helping neighbors. And there’s such a renewed respect and gratitude for our many first responders and health care workers daily doing their best to safeguard us and our families.
There’s another sector that deserves our gratitude as well. Our local nonprofits are responding to a groundswell of requests, inquiries and traffic amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. During these trying times, these organizations are doing all they can to address these increasing needs of our community.
They are working tirelessly to balance rising needs among a pool of declining resources, including not being able to call on their trusted volunteer pools. As our unemployment figures continue to rise, it is impacting our most vulnerable neighbors at an alarming rate. People who have never had to seek assistance for food, rent, utilities or other needs are reaching out daily. Our lowest wage workers, entrepreneurs and other gig economy workers are disproportionately vulnerable as well. More and more individuals are turning to the nonprofit sector for help, and it is responding.
While employees are now working remotely, they are still serving. While offices are open, you must now make an appointment where you once were able to just walk in. Even others have had to make adjustments to the services they provide to primarily focus on emergency needs. For instance, the SCAT Van is still running, but it’s only for medical appointments or to pick up groceries. Calvary Food Pantry is now asking clients to call in their orders prior to coming in. Area soup kitchens are seeing a dramatic increase in those showing up for a meal. And, as they can only offer takeout options, there are increased costs for things, as takeout containers.
Let’s not forget the important roles that organizations like the YMCA and the arts play in our lives as well — all are nonprofits. While their doors are closed, they are finding unique ways to keep us fit or enlighten our lives. On Facebook, the Y is offering a daily dose of positivity and virtual workouts. Auburn Public Theater’s "A Feminist Extravaganza," also on Facebook, was a celebration within itself. Nonetheless, let us not lose sight that many organizations have had to cancel fundraising events, classes, programming and more — all activities that support their efforts and keep the doors open.
Let us celebrate the wins and the good news that abounds. As each day passes, however, our area nonprofits continue to balance the efforts of their employees, the requests to serve more, and a true impact on their bottom lines. For many nonprofits, financial reserves and resources were low or nonexistent before this crisis. Our local nonprofits remain a critically important segment of our business community.
Many are already making cuts and sacrifices to ensure that they can continue to serve Cayuga County residents. They are changing how they do business as they plan to serve even more individuals and families in the coming days, weeks and maybe even months.
Let us continue to unite and help one another; acts of kindness and encouraging words go a long way during these difficult times. If you can, continue to patronize your area businesses and restaurants. If possible, please consider a donation to an area nonprofit. This support may come in the form of a donation, supplies, or other needed items. If you don’t know where to start, there are also a number of newly created COVID-19 response funds through the United Way or the Central New York Community Foundation. These funds are supporting organizations fighting on the front lines of this epidemic.
Cayuga County has always had a unique way of caring for its people. It is this shared sense of community that leads us to rise up time after time to find meaningful ways to take care of one another. A little effort by each of us helps us weather the difficult times and remain strong.
So here’s to the crucial roles served by our nonprofit community; they deserve our gratitude and support as well.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.
