Macier: Think of Cayuga County nonprofits, too, during pandemic

While employees are now working remotely, they are still serving. While offices are open, you must now make an appointment where you once were able to just walk in. Even others have had to make adjustments to the services they provide to primarily focus on emergency needs. For instance, the SCAT Van is still running, but it’s only for medical appointments or to pick up groceries. Calvary Food Pantry is now asking clients to call in their orders prior to coming in. Area soup kitchens are seeing a dramatic increase in those showing up for a meal. And, as they can only offer takeout options, there are increased costs for things, as takeout containers.

Let’s not forget the important roles that organizations like the YMCA and the arts play in our lives as well — all are nonprofits. While their doors are closed, they are finding unique ways to keep us fit or enlighten our lives. On Facebook, the Y is offering a daily dose of positivity and virtual workouts. Auburn Public Theater’s "A Feminist Extravaganza," also on Facebook, was a celebration within itself. Nonetheless, let us not lose sight that many organizations have had to cancel fundraising events, classes, programming and more — all activities that support their efforts and keep the doors open.