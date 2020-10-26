Macier: Two Cayuga County women finding new ways to help during COVID-19

Just a few short months ago, many of us were thrown out of our normal routines and required to stay home away from work, family, friends and our otherwise busy lives. Some of us saw this as an opportunity to rest and recharge, others felt confined and looked for new outlets or new things to do. Such was the case for Lucy Ware, of Port Byron.

Lucy lives an active life, and always has. She’s a retired registered nurse and currently works as a transportation aide for the Weedsport Central School District. She’s a widow and takes care of her 8-year-old grandson evenings after school.

She’s the deputy town clerk for the town of Mentz, an EMT with the Port Byron ambulance, and volunteers with the fire department. When the state went on pause, so did most of the things she was involved in. According to Lucy, she really needed something to do to help pass the time.

As Lucy tells her story, when the “whole pandemic thing started I found a partially knitted pair of mittens in some yarn that I had and decided to finish them.” The mittens were originally for her grandson, but he had already outgrown them. She says she has knitted and crocheted for years.