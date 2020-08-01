Macier: Volunteering slowly returning amid COVID-19

Another way that the loss of volunteers was felt at CAP was the fact that many employees are working remotely. That meant they didn’t have volunteers to assist with programs, so service hours and duties were often expanded or changed.

CAP remains so grateful for the work their volunteers do, and continues to be inspired by why they volunteer. They are a huge part of community action, and the health and safety of our volunteers, customers, staff and their families are of the highest priority.

Angela Ryan, the executive director at Matthew House, noted that COVID-19 has drastically impacted the use of volunteers there. Initially, they pulled back on the use of volunteers (they have a cadre of about 60) and ran the program with just one bedroom. The house was closed to public. Staffing was cut back as well for about two to three months.

Slowly, they are reopening and bringing the volunteers back. They are now using about 75% of their volunteer pool. Some of these may be doing work from home, or work in the gardens. The other 25% may have medical complications or their loved ones may, so this might not be the right time for them to be out with others. They, too, are conducting health screenings, social distancing, visitor screening and more to ensure a safe, home-like environment.