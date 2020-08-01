Macier: Volunteering slowly returning amid COVID-19

Ask most nonprofits or service organizations, and they will tell you their volunteers are simply the lifeblood of their organizations. While their staffs are essential and provide the crucial underpinnings of a successful operation, volunteers through their time, energy and commitment help these groups push further and accomplish so much more.
Those who volunteer benefit as well. Study after study has determined that those who volunteer feel better about themselves, grow their social circles and help their communities. Yet, during this ongoing health crisis, using volunteers and a willingness to volunteer have both suffered.
According to Chris Ehlers at Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca, at the beginning of the crisis people pulled into their comfort caves due to the many unknowns. As time has passed, there have been more people wanting to volunteer and help. Chris notes, however, that many of their volunteers for programs such as the CAP Closet and food pantry/mobile food pantry, food recovery and emergency services fall into what is considered the high-risk population — this also makes things difficult. There have been two volunteers working throughout the entire duration of the crisis assisting with the food recovery program who pick up donations and drop them off at the warehouse. They work alone and practice social distancing.
The agency has been working to put in place the necessary policies following all the federal, state and local guidelines to create a safe and healthy environment for them to return. They want to ensure that customers, staff and their families are protected as well.
Another way that the loss of volunteers was felt at CAP was the fact that many employees are working remotely. That meant they didn’t have volunteers to assist with programs, so service hours and duties were often expanded or changed.
CAP remains so grateful for the work their volunteers do, and continues to be inspired by why they volunteer. They are a huge part of community action, and the health and safety of our volunteers, customers, staff and their families are of the highest priority.
Angela Ryan, the executive director at Matthew House, noted that COVID-19 has drastically impacted the use of volunteers there. Initially, they pulled back on the use of volunteers (they have a cadre of about 60) and ran the program with just one bedroom. The house was closed to public. Staffing was cut back as well for about two to three months.
Slowly, they are reopening and bringing the volunteers back. They are now using about 75% of their volunteer pool. Some of these may be doing work from home, or work in the gardens. The other 25% may have medical complications or their loved ones may, so this might not be the right time for them to be out with others. They, too, are conducting health screenings, social distancing, visitor screening and more to ensure a safe, home-like environment.
Angela said it just isn’t the same without all the volunteers there at Matthew House. It’s not just because of the work they do, it’s the spirit and enthusiasm they bring as well. “Not having our volunteers on-site is somewhat against the grain of who and what we are, but we have to set limits to ensure the best interests for all,” she said. “I so miss their presence.”
Though there has been a hold on in-person volunteering, there is still a need for one’s time, skills and talents, and you can do it from home, virtually. One current opportunity is through On Point for College.
Since 1999, On Point for College has provided college access and college success services to lower-income, first-generation students from the greater Syracuse area. A recent expansion grant allowed On Point to provide services to low-income students in both urban and rural areas in Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland, Oswego, Madison, Oneida, and Herkimer counties. It has helped more than 2,900 students complete degrees in its 21-year history.
Since January, On Point been rebuilding its volunteer management program. Volunteers have been brought in (virtually) to assist with program outreach, tutoring and mock interviews. Beginning Aug. 29, On Point is hosting a series of day of remembrance and commitment of volunteer service kickoff events in conjunction with the National Day of Service in remembrance of 9/11. During the events, people will share what it means to be involved at On Point for College and ask attendees to commit to a year of service. Learn how you can get involved by visiting opfc.cc/serve.
Karen A. Macier, of Auburn, is executive director of the United Way of Cayuga County and has spent 20 years working and volunteering in the not-for-profit sector.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!