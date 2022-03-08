MacKenzie-Childs announces new artisan festival in Aurora

MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora has announced it will host a new Artisan Craft Festival this fall.

Taking place the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the home décor brand's headquarters in Aurora, the outdoor festival will feature about 150 artisans. MacKenzie-Childs will select design talent in ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art and other handmade goods, and attendees will have access to hands-on craft experiences, demonstrations, one-of-a-kind pieces for sale, shopping at the brand's outlet store, food, music and more.

“We have loved hosting our annual Barn Sale at the farm in the past, which allowed us to connect in-person with current and new customers and share our brand experience with them,” said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs, in a news release. “For obvious reasons, we had to cancel those in-person experiences over the past few years and as we looked to 2022, this felt like a beautiful and necessary evolution to that in-person experience.”

Rebecca Proctor, chief brand officer and creative director, added that MacKenzie-Childs employs more than 150 artisans at its Aurora headquarters.

“Elevating artisans of all disciplines is extremely important to us as a brand and will continue to be a focus for us in everything we do," she said. "Celebrating the happiness that unique designs can bring to someone else’s life is the heartbeat of our brand, and we look forward to watching that magic unfold for all the artisans and attendees this fall!”

Artisans can apply to be part of the festival from April 1 to April 22.

For more information, including details on the application process, visit mackenzie-childs.com/artisan-craft-festival.html.

