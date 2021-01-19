MacKenzie-Childs announces winners of new Black Lives Matter scholarship

MacKenzie-Childs has announced five winners of its inaugural Black Lives Matter Scholarship for Design.

The Aurora-based company aims to support Black students pursuing careers in arts and design through the $5,000 scholarship.

In a news release, MacKenzie-Childs named the winners and shared a quote from their application essays about what design means to them:

Guidance Gunundu: “Design empowers me to tell my story in a uniquely visual way. It inspires me to empower generations and effectively depict my history, culture, surroundings, and my creativity.”

Tai Campbell: “Design is one of the only things that allows me to freely express myself. It inspires me to use creativity not only as an outlet but as a vessel for change. I can say confidently that design, and art in general, have changed my life for the better.”

Amuri Morris: “Design inspires me to build the bridge between reality and the imaginary.”

Javier Evans: “The quote by Torrie T. Asai that ‘Creativity is nothing but a mind set free’ resonates with me in that until you act upon your thoughts and let your mind go nothing will ever come from those ideas and thoughts.”