MacKenzie-Childs announces winners of new Black Lives Matter scholarship

MacKenzie-Childs has announced five winners of its inaugural Black Lives Matter Scholarship for Design.
The Aurora-based company aims to support Black students pursuing careers in arts and design through the $5,000 scholarship.
In a news release, MacKenzie-Childs named the winners and shared a quote from their application essays about what design means to them:
Guidance Gunundu: “Design empowers me to tell my story in a uniquely visual way. It inspires me to empower generations and effectively depict my history, culture, surroundings, and my creativity.”
Tai Campbell: “Design is one of the only things that allows me to freely express myself. It inspires me to use creativity not only as an outlet but as a vessel for change. I can say confidently that design, and art in general, have changed my life for the better.”
Amuri Morris: “Design inspires me to build the bridge between reality and the imaginary.”
Javier Evans: “The quote by Torrie T. Asai that ‘Creativity is nothing but a mind set free’ resonates with me in that until you act upon your thoughts and let your mind go nothing will ever come from those ideas and thoughts.”
Temesgen Besha: “Art has always been a big part of who I am and it is something I deeply value.”
“MacKenzie-Childs believes that design is the very heartbeat of our company and that creating opportunities in the field of design is essential to our heritage and the future of design in all its forms,” said Rebecca Proctor, creative director and chief brand officer at MacKenzie-Childs.
Submissions for next year's scholarship are due June 30, and will be available through The University Network.
For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.