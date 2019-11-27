AUBURN — All AJ Killian talks about Mondays through Fridays is the marionette class he's been taking Saturdays at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn.
But when AJ, 7, is in the class, he's silent with focus unless he pipes up with an idea, said his mother, Kim Scouten.
Scouten, AJ and four other students were at the center Saturday for the class, which is taught by Dawn Jordan. Since Nov. 2, the students have been in the class each Saturday except Nov. 16, creating their puppets out of papier-mâché, cloth and more. The son and mother worked on AJ's marionette, which AJ said is a king. With a small smile on his face, AJ explained that he wanted his creation to be regal and fancy, which is why it has a large black cape and gems from A.C. Moore, as well as a red gem on one of its fingers to represent a ring, and yellow gems as buttons.
Scouten said their home is an endless gallery of characters, as AJ creates figures from clay, draws cartoon characters and goes through "countless notebooks." She said the class is a good outlet for his creativity. And while she is interested in her son's work, she doesn't share that creative energy, so the class allows him to bounce artistic ideas off Jordan and others. AJ had some ideas when he started the class, Scouten said, but their process evolved as the class went on. AJ said he signed up for the course because of his interest in puppets.
"I like how sometimes they look real," he said.
All the students' work will come together Dec. 8 during the annual Holiday Traditions event at the Schweinfurth, where they will perform a comedic take on "A Christmas Carol" written by Jordan called "Scroogette." The titular marionette is visited by spirits representing the past, present and future, and learns to become more open to others. Music and prerecorded dialogue spoken by the students will play as they maneuver their creations. Jordan said she didn't want the students creating puppets just to fit the show; instead, the show was fitted around the puppets.
Saturday, Jordan helped Bronwyn Porter put strings on her marionette, telling her the head strings attached to the wooden controller that manipulates the puppet had to be even lengths. Aubree Demarse and Alyssa Treat worked on Aubree's figure, a character from the "My Little Little Pony" franchise. Aubree stared intently at some wire she manipulated to create glasses, while Alyssa used a hot glue gun on the string serving as hair. The two, both 11, said they had fun creating their puppets, but it was still challenging.
Emma Rathbone was also hard at work on her marionette, which she dubbed Eucatastrophe. Emma, 18, said she has come up with several characters, and the class was an opportunity to fully realize one of them. She chose to give marionette form to Eucatastrophe because the character has a detailed backstory Emma has already written, including being in an arranged marriage.
The character has a gold gem over one eye, and a gold mask over the other. Emma said she didn't like the look of the first eye she painted, so she created the mask for the other. Creating the marionette has forced her to finalize and commit to her creative decisions, she continued.
"I'm not really the drawing type, so I've never really had a real image outside of my imagination," Emma said.
Davana Robedee, the Schweinfurth's program director, said Jordan approached the center with the idea of a marionette class. Robedee said she believes marionettes combine different educational elements together, including art through their design, language arts through telling their stories, and science through their manipulation, since the students will be dealing with gravity as they operate what Robedee described as "simple machines." She said the center wants to offer the class again.
"The marionette puppet is the perfect intersection of all things educational," Robedee said.
Jordan, who runs the Dawn Jordan String Theatre, ricocheted from one part of the teaching space to the other Saturday, doing everything from helping Bronwyn with the strings of her marionette to working on the clothes of another puppet. Jordan said she began doing marionette work when she was 10, and performed her first show at 11. It was a retelling of Adam and Eve she performed in front of strangers at a park. It went fine, she said, except for when the snake got caught in Eve's hair, she recalled with a slight laugh.
While she hasn't done as much marionette work in recent years, Jordan saw the class as a chance to get back into it. She sees teaching the art form she adores as her calling, and hopes her students will create their own puppets and shows in the future. Jordan said marionettes aren't just for children, as she believes puppets can tell funny and emotional, intimate stories for adults as well.
Jordan praised the Schweinfurth students' creativity with their puppets, and said she was excited to see them bring their creations to life.
"It's like you have this power, you're putting energy into inanimate objects," she said. "Once they string up their marionettes, bring them to life, that's when the magic happens."