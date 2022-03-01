Mahunik: New position in Auburn school helps students graduate

In recent years, the Auburn Enlarged City School District has implemented specific strategies in an effort to improve student attendance and the district’s graduation rate. As a way to provide an additional layer of support to its students, the school district created two new positions in the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Beginning in September, two former classroom teachers, Mrs. Sarah Dautrich and Mr. Michael Losani, shifted their roles to become graduation coaches. As graduation coaches, Mrs. Dautrich and Mr. Losani work collaboratively with administrators, teachers and support staff to identify students in need of additional support to help them graduate. The graduation coaches are primarily focused on the students at Auburn High School, but the coaches have also expanded their efforts to Auburn Junior High School.

Mrs. Dautrich and Mr. Losani communicate with school staff, as well as the identified students and their families to provide assistance on an individual basis and/or in groups. This assistance can include reviewing, implementing and tracking the academic progress of students, identifying and removing barriers to graduation, and facilitating career pathways. If a student is experiencing a challenge that is beyond the scope of the graduation coaches, they work with the school’s support staff to set them up with individuals or agencies that can better assist them.

With the inception of the graduation coach positions this school year, one student has already been positively impacted by their support in ensuring she successfully completed her graduation requirements by January. The student, Alexxys Congdon, was scheduled to graduate in June, but she was short on meeting her English requirements, so she was enrolled in September to complete them with the goal of graduating in January.

Alexxys credits Mr. Steve Crosby, school counselor at Auburn High School, for noticing that she was struggling with two months left in the semester and connecting her to graduation coach, Mrs. Dautrich, whose area of academic expertise is English and literacy.

“Mr. Crosby had always been a big help in leading me and my older siblings in the right direction, and having Mrs. Dautrich to help me even further was huge, or I’d probably be in school until June trying to graduate,” Alexxys shared. She added that through the entire process of her last months in school, Mr. Crosby and Mrs. Dautrich were very encouraging and supportive.

“It’s almost as if they recognized me needing help without even having to ask for it,” Alexxys stated.

Alexxys said that Mrs. Dautrich would help her keep in contact with her teachers on what assignments were due and make sure that she understood how to complete them correctly. She assisted her with practicing English regents exams and working through the process of writing by modeling and supporting her with creating outlines. It all was well worth the efforts, as Alexxys officially completed her coursework and is now awaiting her official high school diploma.

Alexxys’ story hasn’t ended, as she recently learned that she has been accepted to Genesee Community College and plans to start in the fall semester working her way into the veterinarian technician program. She said that it would not have been possible without the support she received from Mrs. Dautrich in completing her courses in January.

When asked what advice she would give to other students confronted with the challenge of completing school, she said, “Don’t give up. Keep pushing. If you put your mind to it, you can do it. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. If you have those resources, why not use them?”

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is proud of Alexxys’s efforts and achievements, and commends Mr. Crosby and Mrs. Dautrich for their efforts in supporting Alexxys to help ensure her success. The district encourages students to communicate with their school counselors and work with the graduation coaches when they find that they are in need of support. Being able to provide the additional level of support through our graduation coaches is a huge asset to the students of our school district.

