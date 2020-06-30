× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck put out a challenge to area children recently, asking them to think about community safety and share their ideas with him, and by extension, all of the county's residents.

Here's what Schenck wrote in a Facebook post earlier in June:

June is National Safety Month. Kids, I want to hear from you and learn how we can make our community a better place to live. Send me a letter or draw and send a picture that outlines how we can make Cayuga County a safer place to live, how we can prevent drug abuse, or how we can combat racism in our community and beyond. Have you already been doing something to make a difference? Let me know about it. I want to share your ideas and hard work.

For the first 30 submissions, I will send back a $10 gift card to Walmart. This is not funded by taxpayers but by my wife, Dee Dee, and me personally as a thank you for your work and for helping us make our community a better place for all. Please have an adult send your submission, including your name, age and address, to Sheriff Brian Schenck at 7445 County House Road, Auburn, NY 13021. You can also scan and email your letter or picture to me at Sheriff@cayugacounty.us

Thank you! I look forward to seeing your letters and pictures

— Sheriff Brian Schenck

The sheriff is sharing these submissions with The Citizen's readers. We published an initial round of these essays and drawings in the June 24 print edition. Today we are adding a second round of submissions that came in subsequently:

June 30

Katherine Atherton, 10, Red Creek

Cayden Hale, 8, Locke

Adam Vrooman, 13, Auburn

Madalynn Carley, 9, Martville

Audreanna Carley, 9, Martville

Quincy Atkins, 9, Auburn

Kaylyn Doll, 11, Red Creek

June 24

Tye Ryan, 10, Fair Haven

I would love to see more cops patroling where I live. they are always going super fast in front of my house and they are only supposed to do 30 miles per hour! I WOULD ALSO LOVE IT IF THE SNOWMOBILES AND FOURWHEELERS WOULDNT RIDE ON THE SIDE WALK, ITS MY ONLY PLACE TO RIDE BIKE IN THE SUMMER AND IN THE WINTER THEY ARE OUT ALL HOURS AND ARE SUPER LOUD. Also they go really fast too and break my mommys favorite trees branches which makes her really upset!I would also like to see more for kids to do to keep them out of trouble like a soccer field up where the field days are and a splash pad near the playground or a pool that would be super cool! Maybe a day camp at the state park for kids ran by the polics with games and stuff and to learn about becoming a policeman like i want to! Then maybe more people will see how good you are! It makes me really sad to see people not liking police! I hope you like my ideas!

Ellie Burroughs, 14, Aurora

Nora Burroughs, 13, Aurora

Katelyn Herrling, 13, Union Springs

Noah Borza, 10, Auburn

Myah Meddley, 13, Cato

Mikah Meddley, 8, Cato

Breanne Nedza, 6, Auburn

Andrea Nedza, 2, Auburn

Cate Burroughs, 11, Aurora

