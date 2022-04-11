 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Mammography screenings to be available in Auburn

  • 0
Breast cancer
Deposit Photos

Free mammography screenings will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

Upstate University Hospital's mammography van will provide screenings to those who schedule appointments. Women must be 40 or older, not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The hospital's mobile mammography program aims to reduce obstacles to breast cancer screening in New York, where the average screening rate is 81%. The van includes a state-of-the-art 3-D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (315) 464-2582 or visit upstate.edu/mobile-mammography.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mavis (Barber) Walczyk

WALCZYK, Mavis (Barber), 93, of Cayuga, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Calling hours are this Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. i…

Robert W. Young

YOUNG, Robert W., 86, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. There will be a memorial service announce…

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Sleeping with a light on is bad for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News