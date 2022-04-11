Mammography screenings to be available in Auburn

Free mammography screenings will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn.

Upstate University Hospital's mammography van will provide screenings to those who schedule appointments. Women must be 40 or older, not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The hospital's mobile mammography program aims to reduce obstacles to breast cancer screening in New York, where the average screening rate is 81%. The van includes a state-of-the-art 3-D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (315) 464-2582 or visit upstate.edu/mobile-mammography.

