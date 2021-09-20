 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcellus nature center announces virtual 5K
HEALTH

Marcellus nature center announces virtual 5K

{{featured_button_text}}
Baltimore Woods

Runners pass through Baltimore Woods in Marcellus.

 Provided

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus will hold its sixth annual 5K Run for the Woods virtually between Sept. 22 and Oct. 6.

Participants can sign up and run or walk at a time or place that works best for them. There is also an optional 5K course at the center, 4077 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Participants will then upload their times and compete for prizes.

Registration is $30 for individuals, and $85 for families or teams. Proceeds support the center and its work to steward more than 6 miles of trails and provide year-round environmental education programming.

For more information, or to register, visit baltimorewoods.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The best places to live in the US

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Francis 'Frank' Siracusa

  • Updated

SIRACUSA, Francis "Frank," of Auburn, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 after a short illness. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News