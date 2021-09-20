Marcellus nature center announces virtual 5K

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus will hold its sixth annual 5K Run for the Woods virtually between Sept. 22 and Oct. 6.

Participants can sign up and run or walk at a time or place that works best for them. There is also an optional 5K course at the center, 4077 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Participants will then upload their times and compete for prizes.

Registration is $30 for individuals, and $85 for families or teams. Proceeds support the center and its work to steward more than 6 miles of trails and provide year-round environmental education programming.

For more information, or to register, visit baltimorewoods.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0