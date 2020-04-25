Marcellus nature center offering virtual migration program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus will offer a Virtual Amphibian Migration Program from April 25 through May 2 at baltimorewoods.org.

There, anyone can sign up for a free, 40-minute program led by staff member and naturalist Tom Meier. He will take them to Labrador Hollow, where they can witness the spring tradition of frogs and salamanders coming out of their winter slumber and migrating en mass to their breeding waters.

The staff of the center, which has closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, has also launched Nature in Your Hands at Home, a new web series designed to be a resource for families and individuals who may miss the outdoors during their quarantine.

For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org.

