Marriage milestone: Five Weedsport siblings each married for 50 years

Ken and Joan Scott, of Elbridge, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

With that rare milestone, however, came an even rarer one for Joan, née O'Neil, and her four siblings: A combined 273 years of marriage. Each sibling has been married for more than half a century.

Joan's brother, Thomas O'Neil, reflected on the milestone during an interview with The Citizen recently.

"We don't have any secrets, but we all have our faith. We were all brought up Catholic and stuck with our faith," he said. "That goes a long way, I think."

The five children of Ethel and Edward O'Neil grew up on a nearly 100-acre farm in Weedsport. It's sometimes known as Seneca View, Thomas said, given its proximity to the Seneca River. The farm has been in the family since 1850, when it was purchased by Moses Robinson, of Connecticut. Since then it has been used for cows, chickens and other livestock, with potatoes its main crop.

Helping their parents work the farm were Jack, Patricia, Mary Margaret, Thomas and then Joan O'Neil.

As they came of age, the siblings married in about the same order. Jack married Irene Syracusa in November 1962, Patricia married the late Dr. Thomas Donnelly in July 1963, Margaret married Michael Dorgan in August 1968, Thomas married Carolyn Holmes in June 1968, and Joan married Ken Scott in December 1971.

Jack worked in computer programming and lives with Irene in Port Byron, where they raised seven children. Patricia was a nurse before raising her five children with Donnelly in Auburn. Mary Margaret, also known as Peggy, taught music in the Albany suburb of Delmar, where she lives with Michael and raised four children. Joan stayed home in Elbridge to raise her five children with Ken.

Thomas, meanwhile, stayed on the family farm in Weedsport with Carolyn, his sweetheart from Weedsport High School. Together they also have seven children, making for a total of 28 children between the five siblings. Those 28 children gave the O'Neils 59 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, the latter all Thomas and Carolyn's.

The size of the O'Neil family is the reason they can't all get together often, Thomas said, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. But many of them were able to gather at an outdoor event last summer. It was hosted by Ken and Joan, and at the time, her siblings were mindful how close the five of them were to their marriage milestone.

"After the third or fourth one," Thomas said, "we all had hopes they would make it."

