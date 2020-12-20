Matano: A COVID-19 Christmas in 2020

We had hoped that Christmas would be celebrated more joyfully than were Holy Week and Easter due to the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Yet these restrictions, modified in some situations, still remain for our safety as the pandemic continues to pose a serious health challenge affecting us in so many ways.

Somehow, we seem to be brought into that cave at Bethlehem, experiencing the stark reality of our savior’s home at birth. We may be spending Christmas away from family and friends, maybe even alone. In other places, the number of loved ones around the table likely is fewer. So many changes, great and small, have occurred.

But just as that cave at Bethlehem was aglow with the light of Christ and surrounded by the joy of angelic choirs singing “glory to God in the highest,” these voices and the light of Christ continue to shine brilliantly.

No situation can darken the presence of Jesus in our life: He was present to the shepherds and magi; he was present to the lepers; he was present to those publicly condemned for sins; he was present to the blind, the crippled, the outcast and the foreigner.

In their time of darkness, he brought light. This is the first gift of Christmas, the fidelity of Christ to his promise: “Know I am with you always” (Matthew 28:20).