Matano: Suffering transformed to victory

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ:
I take this opportunity to wish you a blessed and joyous Easter season. Unlike last Easter, it was a true blessing this year to celebrate Holy Week ceremonies and Easter Sunday Masses at parishes throughout the diocese with the faithful present according to approved capacity regulations. I began the solemn celebrations of this sacred time with Palm Sunday vigil Masses at St. Joseph Church, Campbell, and St. Catherine of Siena Church, Addison, followed by Palm Sunday Mass at St. Jude Church, Gates.
The magnificence and solemnity of Holy Week continued with the Solemn Mass of Chrism at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart; the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St. James Church, Waverly; the Solemn Passion of the Lord at the cathedral; the Easter Vigil at St. Mary's Church, Auburn; and Easter Sunday Mass at St. Mary Church, Canandaigua.
As we continue the joy of these 50 days of the Easter season, we have begun the celebrations for the solemn conferral of the sacrament of confirmation for our young people throughout our diocese. It is always a very uplifting experience to be with our youths. At a very young age, they have had to make many adaptations because of limitations and restrictions created by the coronavirus. I pray they see the church’s support for them in the conferral of the holy sacrament of confirmation upon them. I pray that they welcome into their hearts God’s tremendous love for them as the Father bestows upon each candidate the gift of His own Holy Spirit to fortify, to strengthen their faith as they navigate through the many challenges of life.
For our young people, Catholic education — instruction in the teachings of our faith that come to us from holy Scripture, sacred tradition and the natural law — are very essential in any age, but especially at this particular moment in history when some seek to redefine the nature of the person as created in the image and likeness of God; to challenge the family structure that is the heart of society; to continue to threaten human life from the moment of conception until natural death; to disrespect the dignity of persons with the scars of racism, prejudices and violence, again so contrary to the Christian message. Together with our families, we have the duty to teach our young children the authentic truths of our faith. One can have no greater love for another than to tell the truth about who we are as God’s children, what and in whom we believe and what defines our lives.
During this Easter season, we renew our profession of faith in the central tenet of all that we believe, namely: Jesus Christ rose from the death; He conquered death, and He opened wide the gates of heaven! Jesus’ love for us, manifested upon the cross, now reaches the very gates of heaven, and eternity is made real for all who believe in Him. For every person the death and resurrection of Jesus has personal meaning. We all have experienced the pain and suffering that are a part of every life: broken relationships, grave disappointments, discouragement and depression, fear and anxiety, and some even coming close to death itself. All these human emotions have intensified with the pandemic.
But with Jesus, this is never the end of the story. Through His presence in the most Holy Eucharist and the sacraments of the church, Jesus restores peace and tranquility, turning despair into hope for the troubled soul; the scars that mark our lives, the crosses we bear, are transformed into the marks of victory that carry us over the threshold into eternal life. “I am the resurrection and the life; the one who believes in Me will live, even if he dies.” — John 11:25. Just as the five glorious wounds of our Savior brilliantly pronounce His victory over death, so too our wounds, handed over to Jesus, will bring us eternal life. Take away faith in eternal life and there is no Easter!
In the "Confessions of St. Augustine," written between the years A.D. 397 and 400, Augustine prays: “You have broken the chains that bound me; I will sacrifice in your honor.” This is the message of Easter: Jesus has broken the chains that bind us, and the sadness of death is overcome by the promise of immortality.
