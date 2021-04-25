Matano: Suffering transformed to victory

For our young people, Catholic education — instruction in the teachings of our faith that come to us from holy Scripture, sacred tradition and the natural law — are very essential in any age, but especially at this particular moment in history when some seek to redefine the nature of the person as created in the image and likeness of God; to challenge the family structure that is the heart of society; to continue to threaten human life from the moment of conception until natural death; to disrespect the dignity of persons with the scars of racism, prejudices and violence, again so contrary to the Christian message. Together with our families, we have the duty to teach our young children the authentic truths of our faith. One can have no greater love for another than to tell the truth about who we are as God’s children, what and in whom we believe and what defines our lives.