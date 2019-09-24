Matthew House has welcomed three new members to its board of directors:
• Timothy Carr, of Auburn, a financial advisor with Pinnacle Investments and treasurer for Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity
• Beverly Centers, of Auburn, who retired after more than 30 years with the Cayuga County Department of Health and Human Services, most recently as director of children and family services
• Mark Locastro, of Auburn, who retired from the Auburn Police Department in the spring after 24 years, and currently a court security officer for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office
You have free articles remaining.
“Matthew House is fortunate to have a diverse group of board members with the expertise, energy and desire to help us achieve our mission," Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release. "Each of these new directors brings deep community knowledge, a passion for giving back and a desire to envision a successful future for Matthew House.”
The three replace outgoing board members Melissa Flask, David Tehan and Marnie Fessenden as they complete their terms.
For more information about Matthew House, a two-bed comfort home for the terminally ill to spend their final days, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.