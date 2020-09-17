Matthew House in Auburn adds to board of directors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew House in Auburn has welcomed Terri Ryan Culver, of Union Springs, to its board of directors. She was inducted for a three-year term last week.

Culver has a degree in early childhood education from Cayuga Community College, and has worked at Wells College for nearly 25 years, currently as its admissions office operations manager. Her father, Bill Ryan of Cayuga Lake National Bank, passed away at the Auburn comfort care home in August 2018. In his memory, Culver and her family established the Banker Bill Scholarship for graduating Union Springs seniors.

“Terri was already an active member of our Matthew House family, and I am now excited to welcome her to the Board of Directors,” Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release. “She is the embodiment of the heart and care we strive to put forth here at Matthew House, and she will make an excellent addition to our leadership team.”

Matthew House also thanks outgoing board members Michael Cuddy and Laurie Piccolo as they complete their terms.

For more information, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0