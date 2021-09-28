 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew House in Auburn inducts two new board members
COMMUNITY

Matthew House in Auburn inducts two new board members

{{featured_button_text}}
MH

Beth Burgmaster, left, and Diane Lozowsky

 Provided

Matthew House in Auburn has announced the addition of Beth Burgmaster and Diane Lozowsky to its board of directors.

Each was inducted last week for three-year terms on the board of the two-bed comfort care home for terminally ill people in their final days.

Burgmaster, a lifelong resident of Auburn, is a senior human resources management consultant at HR One. Lozowsky, of Skaneateles, has been a registered nurse since 2000 and is an R.N. case manager at Auburn Community Hospital.

“We have a small staffing base, so we look for leaders with skills to help fill the gaps," Matthew House Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release. "Beth has significant expertise in personnel matters, which will be very helpful. We have a lot of HR-related projects that need her assistance. I worked with Diane at Hospice in the past, and we need continued support and guidance with medical and patient care. She is passionate about end-of-life care and loves this home.”

For more information, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fun fall activities for the whole family

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News