Matthew House in Auburn inducts two new board members

Burgmaster, a lifelong resident of Auburn, is a senior human resources management consultant at HR One. Lozowsky, of Skaneateles, has been a registered nurse since 2000 and is an R.N. case manager at Auburn Community Hospital.

“We have a small staffing base, so we look for leaders with skills to help fill the gaps," Matthew House Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release. "Beth has significant expertise in personnel matters, which will be very helpful. We have a lot of HR-related projects that need her assistance. I worked with Diane at Hospice in the past, and we need continued support and guidance with medical and patient care. She is passionate about end-of-life care and loves this home.”