Matthew House in Auburn welcomes board member

Matthew House in Auburn has welcomed Judy Santillo to its board of directors.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, Santillo has been affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital since 1979 and held the position of director of community relations and volunteer services for 15 years, retiring in 2015. Before being inducted for her two-year term on the Matthew House board, she served on its summer cocktail party and 20th anniversary committees.

“We are excited to channel Judy’s talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission. I am personally delighted to welcome such a hard-working, charismatic and kindhearted individual to our organization and look forward to working with her on our leadership team," said Angela Ryan, executive director of the two-bed comfort care home for terminally ill individuals, in a news release.

Matthew House thanks outgoing board member Kelly Buck for her many years of service.

For more information, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.

