Matthew House in Auburn welcomes new board member

Mark C. Pineau, of Owasco, was inducted last week to a three-year term on the board of directors of Auburn comfort care home Matthew House.

A fire captain with the Auburn Fire Department, Pineau and his wife, Mary Claire (McLane) Pineau, have three children. He participated in AmeriCorps NCCC, 4-H and Habitat for Humanity programs in the central U.S. before returning to Auburn, where he graduated from Auburn High, Cayuga Community College and SUNY Oswego.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark as a board member,” Matthew House Executive Director Angela Ryan said in a news release. “He brings extensive experience working within our community in many difference capacities and will be a great asset to our organization.”

Pineau replaces outgoing board member Sue Phillips-Coe, whom Matthew House thanked for her tremendous and unprecedented leadership and commitment." She will continue as a volunteer and committee member.

Matthew House is a two-bed comfort care home that provides a loving space for residents and their families as they journey toward a dignified death. It celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

For more information, visit matthewhouse.org or call (315) 252-2052.