Maurillo: Animal population control in Auburn

Due to the high number of responses I received from last month’s column, "Pet abandonment and overpopulation in Auburn," I thought it best to follow up with some controversial spay-and-neuter stats and some local support for the prevention of unwanted litters and animals in Auburn. Unfortunately, this does not directly address issues of why humans do these things to innocent animals. It does address overpopulation prevention and overpopulation's effect on the increased potential for abandonment, abuse, neglect, unwanted litters and the feral population. Euthanasia has not worked to limit or control pet overpopulation, diminish kill shelters or reduce homelessness. Spaying and neutering does.

A controversial topic: When is it safe to spay or neuter pets?

Many animal shelters and humane associations see the gruesome facts of abandoned, abused, neglected and unwanted animals firsthand. As a previous animal cruelty investigator, I can relate to you that these animals suffer tremendously, and these are only the animals we see. Because of this, animal shelters, humane associations and their employees generally recommend:

• Female cats to be spayed at eight weeks.

• Male cats to be neutered at 12 weeks.

• Female dogs to be spayed at 10 weeks.

• Male dogs to be neutered at 14 weeks.

Animal shelters and humane associations often perform these surgeries at these ages, so that the animals can be sterilized before being adopted.

Many veterinarians recommend:

• Female cats to be spayed at 10 weeks.

• Male cats to be neutered at 12 weeks.

• Female dogs to be spayed at 24 weeks.

• Male dogs to be neutered at 20 weeks.

All agree that the benefits of spaying and neutering pets include:

• Healthier life expectancy.

• Prevention of uterine infections (e.g. pyometra)

• Lower risk of breast tumors, testicular cancer, prostrate issues.

• Prevention of spraying, howling, yowling, wandering.

• Eliminates mounting/humping behavior.

• Decreases the likeliness of aggressive behavior.

• Eliminates the financial and responsibility burden of raising and finding homes for litters.

• Less pregnancies, homelessness, abandonment, abuse, neglect and injury.

Talk to your veterinarian about the pros and cons to determine the best time to spay and neuter your pet, but do not hesitate to adopt a shelter pet that has already been spayed or neutered. The benefits of spaying and neutering, at a young or an older age, far outweigh the issues and concerns of overpopulation, homelessness and health issues.

Auburn is fortunate to have the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY and a new community cat (feral/stray cat) group called TNR (Trap/Neuter/Release) to support these feral/stray animals.

The Finger Lakes SPCA has been on the front lines of fighting the feral/stray cat issues, as well as canine concerns. They are located at 41 York St. and provide regular clinics for feral/stray cats on the first, second and fourth Fridays of each month.

The Finger Lakes SPCA has a Facebook page that provides current information and updates on all its activities. Contact the SPCA to request a list of all the ways you can assist the shelter (supplies, donations, your time and/or your talents, etc.).

TNR is very new to the area and is just beginning to attack the issue of spaying and neutering feral/stray cats here in Auburn. They are looking into the trapping, spay and neuter surgery, vaccinating and post-surgical requirement needs for feral/stray cats. They need: semi-heated sheds for post-surgical recovery, metal crates, wet (strong-smelling) cat food, urinary pads, volunteers on clinic days and donations ($1,100 spays/neuters approximately 25 cats). Donations of your time and talents are also greatly appreciated. TNR has a Facebook page titled "Auburn NY Community Cats." TNR can also be reached at auburnny.tnr@gmail.com.

Both of these organizations are already or soon will be overwhelmed by the unfortunate large amount of “community cats” (feral/stray cats) in Auburn. It is getting colder and our winters are brutal on these innocent creatures. We all need to assist them in their efforts and provide much-needed support.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

