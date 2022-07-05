Maurillo: For pets, summer brings concerns of heat and overfeeding

Summer is here, and so is the season for dehydration and hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia or heat stroke in companion animals is a life-threatening medical condition. It occurs when the animal’s heat-regulating mechanism, or thermoregulation, fails. This is the inability of a mammal to maintain its body temperature within safe margins, despite the environmental temperature fluctuations. The body’s internal organs (liver, kidneys, lungs, heart and brain) begin to shut down as a result of elevated body temperature caused by elevated temperatures and humidity. Humans can reduce their body temperatures by releasing sweat at the surface of the skin. Companion animals protect themselves against elevated temperatures by panting and licking the fur. Pets can dehydrate very easily, more so than humans, as panting is not a very efficient way to lower the body’s temperature. Hyperthermia is a true medical emergency, requiring immediate intervention by your veterinarian to prevent disability or death.

The body temperature of dogs, cats and horses is approximately 100.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit (38.2 to 39.2 degrees Celsius). If the environmental temperature is warmer than the animal’s internal temperature, hyperthermia (heat stroke) is a possible reality. Pets with body temperatures from 104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit can often recover in a brief period of time if provided with prompt medical attention and veterinary care. Severe hyperthermia occurs at body temperatures of over 106 degrees Fahrenheit and can be deadly, and immediate veterinary care is required.

Symptoms of hyperthermia are elevated temperature, rapid panting, dilated pupils, bright red tongue and gums (pale in severe cases), capillary refill time of less than 1 second, excessive salivating (drooling), weakness, anxiety, dizziness or disorientation, muscle tremors, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding from the nose and coma.

If you suspect hyperthermia with a pet, remove the animal from the hot area immediately. Prior to transporting the pet to the veterinarian, begin lowering the pet’s body temperature by wetting it thoroughly with cool water (for exceedingly small pets, use lukewarm water) and increase the air flow circulation around the pet, preferably using a fan. Please use caution, as using very cold water can be counterproductive. Cooling too quickly and allowing the body temperature to become too low (hypothermia) can cause other life-threatening medical conditions. The rectal temperature should be checked every five minutes. Once the body temperature is 103 degrees Fahrenheit, the cooling process should be discontinued and the pet thoroughly dried to prevent further temperature lowering. Take the pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible, even if the pet appears to be recovering. The pet could be suffering from dehydration and other complications your veterinarian will evaluate and treat appropriately.

You can prevent heat stroke in your pet by never leaving your pet in a parked car, even in the cooler months, but especially in the hot weather. Brain damage and/or death can occur in as little as 15 minutes. Provide adequate ventilation while traveling with your pet. Make sure your pet has access to a shaded area where they can escape the sun and heat while outdoors. Avoid strenuous activities in elevated temperatures and humidity. Always ensure an adequate supply of cool, fresh, clean water indoors and outdoors. Limit outdoor exposure in the hotter months between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. If possible, keep your pet indoors in air conditioning or with a fan on during the sizzling summer days. Remember to be considerate of your pet when going for walks on hot days, not only regarding hyperthermia, but for the delicate pads on the bottom of their paws, as they can become burnt and blistered (a very painful condition).

Pets with predisposing conditions like heart disease, obesity, older age, breathing problems or previous hyperthermia are at greater risk of developing hyperthermia. Be diligent to take the proper steps to avoid hyperthermia. After your pet has been treated for hyperthermia, carefully monitor your pet’s health for possible long-term damage caused by the hyperthermia and talk to your veterinarian if you see anything unusual.

Also, cookouts are great for summertime meals, but too much of a good thing is not always best — especially for our pets that do not always stop eating when they have had enough. Refrain from giving your pets too many cookout leftovers, as the change in diet can cause them gastrointestinal discomfort and complications. Hyperemesis, diarrhea, dehydration and abdominal discomfort is not the ideal way to celebrate the summer.

Contact your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency facility immediately when your pet has been affected by summertime concerns.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

