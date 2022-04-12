Maurillo: How to handle your pet's spring shedding

It’s that time of the year and spring is in the air — through your barn, on your clothes, on the furniture, in your vehicle and under the bed. It's shedding season. Hair is everywhere!

Shedding is a normal cycle that occurs in horses, dogs and cats, usually twice a year. Foals, puppies and kittens are generally born with all the hair follicles (tiny openings in the skin that hair grows out of) that they will ever have. Even though the young pet’s fur looks different from the mature pet, and the characteristics of the hair vary as the pet’s needs change, the number of follicles remains the same. The hair protects the pet by insulating from the hot and cold environments, providing a slight barrier to chemical and physical trauma, and offering sun protection. Their hair must be able to adapt to the changing environmental conditions as well as nutrition, hormones, exercise patterns, body chemistry, health status and genetics.

The hair goes through a four-stage cycle:

• Anagen phase: A new hair growing period.

• Catagen phase: The hair stops growing when maximum length is met.

• Telogen phase: The transition where hair is resting or not growing

• Exogen phase: When the hair falls out.

Once the hair has transitioned through all the stages, it remains (dead) until removed or shed. The length of each stage is influenced by a number of factors (breed, sex and some previously mentioned above). The photoperiod (amount of sunlight the pet is exposed to) plays the most important role in determining the rate at which hair is replaced. The pet’s brain detects changes in sunlight patterns associated with changes in seasons and signals the hair follicles to respond appropriately. In the spring and fall, the pet sheds its hair to allow the body to modify its hair coat in preparation for the different climates. Long, course hair grows in for the spring to help the pet stay cool during the warmer weather, and short, fluffy hair coat grows in the fall for added warmth. Spring shedding generally should start around March and should be complete by June. Fall shedding generally starts around September and is complete by November.

Some indoor pets lose track of seasonal changes due to the lack of exposure to the natural sunlight. As a result, they often tend to shed in a relatively continuous state. Artificial light has often been used by show horse groomers to delay shedding to allow for the sleek summer show coat to remain for the fall show season. Additional precautions, such as blanketing, must be taken to assist the animal in staying warm in these cases.

Your pet's excessive shedding may be an issue to investigate. German shepherds and Bernese mountain dogs will shed more than certain types of terriers. Himalayans will shed more than a domestic shorthair feline. Female pets often shed during their heat cycle. And many pets will shed during times of stressful or high anxiety situations, like a visit to the veterinarian. But, if the pet is experiencing excessive shedding, or shedding in only particular areas and not others, this could be a sign of underlying conditions. Your pet's lack of shedding, hypertrichosis, could also be an issue to further investigate. Holding onto winter coats could be a sign of Cushing’s disease, especially in older horses. Horses with Cushing’s disease are more likely to develop laminitis, so inform your veterinarian if your horse isn’t shedding normally. Some reasons occur naturally and pose no threat to your pet’s health, while other abnormalities should be addressed by your veterinarian. Don’t hesitate to contact your veterinarian. The sooner you have a diagnosis, the sooner treatment can begin.

There are a few things you can do to expedite the shedding process:

• Grooming: Healthy, clean skin means healthy follicles. Regular grooming can remove the dead hair and allow for the new hair to come in faster and help to distribute the pet’s natural oils through the coat. Vacuuming can assist in pulling the dead hair away from and prevent entangling in the new hair coat. Regular baths (weather permitting) can assist in keeping skin clean and healthy. Be careful not to over-bathe and remove natural oils. Good grooming also helps from having to vacuum the shedding hair from the floors, aisles, clothes, vehicles and furniture.

• Nutrition: A well-balanced diet promotes a healthy hair coat. Canine and feline diets rich in absorbable proteins, carbohydrates from whole grains and fats that contribute healthy omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help ensure good nutrition to the skin and hair follicles. Equine diets should be rich in calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium, sulfur, copper, iron, cobalt and zinc.

• Hormones: Pets suffering from hormonal imbalances such as hypothyroidism (low thyroid levels) usually have thin, dry shedding coats due to the lack of thyroxin (hormone responsible for instigating the follicle to grow hair). Tumors can also cause hormonal imbalances.

• Pregnancy/lactating: Nutritional deficiencies and stress can cause pregnant and nursing pets to shed. Make sure your pet is in good physical health before breeding and see your veterinarian for any supplemental recommendations needed.

• Allergies: Food, flea and environmental allergies can cause itching and scratching so that the pet is actually pulling out the dead hair in the process. Testing and preventative medications provided by your veterinarian should help prevent any issues.

• Autoimmune diseases: Alopecia is related to an immune disorder and causes the hair coat to fall out in patches. Your veterinarian may recommend some cortisone-based medication.

• Mange: The demodex mite infestation also causes the hair coat to fall out in patches. Veterinarian treatment is required to treat the mites.

• Fungal infections: Ringworm can cause the hair coat to fall out in patches. Veterinarian treatment is required.

A few things you can do to keep your barn and/or home in a more manageable condition from shedding hair:

• Sweep and vacuum regularly areas where your pets tend to groom themselves.

• Use a leaf blower to remove horse hairs from stalls, aisles and grooming tie areas. Birds love to build nests with shed pet hair.

• Use lint rollers to remove excess hair coat/fur from clinging to clothing or other surfaces.

• Strategically place blankets or towels over areas that the pet can rub against so you can easily wash.

• Install high-efficiency pet-rated filters to trap hair and dander in furnaces and air conditioning units.

• Place screens in wash rack drains and clean or change frequently to prevent drain clogs.

• Wash and dry pet bedding, blankets, pads, etc. to not only remove dead hair but dirt and dander.

By providing your pet with the proper amount of sunlight, proper nutrition, plenty of exercise, frequent grooming, and annual visits to the veterinarian (to address any health issues), you can help maintain a healthy hair coat and minimize excessive shedding.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

