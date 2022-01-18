Maurillo: How to help stray, feral cats in Auburn

"Community cats" is a term used to refer to any member of the domestic feline species that are unowned and live outdoors. Both feral and stray cats are community cats. Feral, stray and pet cats are all members of the same domestic cat species (humans domesticated these cats). What is the difference between a stray cat and a feral cat? A stray cat is a cat that once lived indoors and was socialized to people at some time in its life. For whatever reason, the cat has left or lost its home, or was abandoned and no longer has routine human contact. Stray cats can still be social enough to allow human contact. Patience, a good reintroduction to the home and time to reacclimate will be needed. However, if a stray cat's contact with humans decreases, over time the stray cat can become feral. A feral cat is a cat that has never had any physical contact with humans, or that contact has diminished over time and the cat is no longer accustomed to human contact. Most feral cats are extremely fearful and never really become use to living indoors, preferring the outdoors.

Some easily observed differences between stray cats and feral cats are:

• Stray cats are more likely to look dirty or disheveled.

• They will look at you, blink, make eye contact or posture more like a house cat (tail up as a sign of friendliness).

• They may approach people, homes, garages or cars.

• They may be vocal ("meow" for attention or in response to your voice).

• They are often out during the daytime.

• They usually live alone and not in colonies.

Feral cats, meanwhile, usually appear with a well-kept coat from continual self-grooming. They may stay low to the ground (crawling or crouching), protect their body with the tail, and act aggressively. They will not make eye contact. They may become accustomed to a feeding place and or the presence of the feeder but, will not look to approach people and or their immediate environment. They will not purr, meow or rub up against you. They are more nocturnal, with occasional outings during the day.

After the decision has been made to proceed with a community cats trap-neuter-release program, the individuals or groups performing TNR are very familiar with the key steps in a successful program. They know their stuff, as working with feral cats safely and effectively requires some training. They know the neighborhood. They speak with individuals to find out about the cats, gain permission from property owners, and recruit feeders and volunteers for trapping. They assist in helping establish feeding patterns and cat counts, and set out shelters and feeding stations. They understand to prepare for trapping the cats they need to be on a regular feeding/watering schedule, and shelters for the cat to return after the spaying/neutering recovery has been completed. They know they need a post-surgical safe space to hold cats for a four-to-seven-day period. The space needs to be warm, dry, protected from the elements, and secured from unauthorized individuals or animals. They arrange transportation, as many trips may be required between the colony sites, the spay/neuter clinics and the holding shelter, as well as for picking up and dropping off traps and supplies.

Trap-neuter-release saves feral cats lives and benefits all community cats regardless of their socialization. Most adult feral cats are euthanized, as the shelters are unable to adopt them out easily, so TNR is the animal’s best chance at living out its life. The TNR program consist of cats being humanely trapped, scanned for microchips, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear notched (ear tipping) and, if not already, microchipped. All the TNR cats are sheltered and cared for until they can be released back into the area where they were found. Often, stray cats who are thriving and are not microchipped (indicating they are lost) can be returned to their outdoor home or fostered and adopted.

Ear notching/tipping involves surgically removing a small portion of a cat’s ear while the cat is under anesthesia for spay or neuter surgery. It signifies that a community cat has been spayed or neutered, meaning no new kittens being born. Ear notching/tipping can help easily identify a TNR cat without having to get up close and personal. As anyone who has had time around community cats, getting close to one is not always an easy task. Individuals feeding these cats can also track them more easily and notice if new cats are joining the group.

Individuals can assist the community cats during these harsh winter months by providing shelter(s). When heated garages, porches, basements and other shelters are not available, there is a number of premade or ready-for-purchase shelter structures on Chewy.com, Amazon, Walmart and many pet store websites. The internet has numerous DIY shelter structure instructions that can be created with minimal expense and effort. When constructing a shelter, some basic ideas should be kept in mind to provide a safe environment for the community cats:

1. Use a discrete location and camouflage the shelter.

2. Use a location that is free from wind, flooding, snow entrapment, etc.

3. Elevate the shelter using a pallet or other elevated surface. Do not put the shelter on the ground.

4. Minimal air space is required. Smaller interior areas mean that less body heat is required to keep the occupants warm.

5. Strong insulation is required to help trap the body heat, turning the cat's (or cats') body heat into their own furnace. Use straw or mylar blankets cut to size. Avoid conventional blankets and/or towels.

6. More than one small entry/exit area should exist to allow for escape from a potential predator and provide a feel of security to the cat(s).

7. Consider a nearby feeding station for food and water twice a day.

The Auburn area cat community is fortunate to have the new Auburn Community Cats TNR group that is further gearing up to assist the feral cat population and in the educating of the community on the feral cat’s winter survival needs. Along with the very much-appreciated support from the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, the community is being asked to support both groups and their services to help reduce the local feral cat population with a trap-neuter-release program. A local landowner has approved his assistance with providing a spot for a holding and post-surgery recovery shelter to be placed, funds are being raised to purchase the structure, volunteer(s) is/are needed to set up the electrical to the structure, and volunteers are being recruited to set up kennels and care for animals recovering from the spay/neuter procedures and perform some basic carpentry work. Donations can be made through Venmo at Auburn Community Cats TNR (@ACC-TNR) or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY located at 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Please consider donating to this extremely critical crisis affecting the Auburn community.

Auburn's 'dire' cat problem and the new group trying to solve it When Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy began knocking on doors this election season, there were a few concerns he expected to hear.

Robin Maurillo, of Auburn, has worked as a veterinary technician and animal cruelty investigator for several years in central New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0