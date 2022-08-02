Maurillo: Identifying and treating canine 'hot spots'

Most often occurring in the hot summer months, canine acute moist pyoderma is also referred to as moist eczema, or better known as canine hot spots. They are any area or areas of the skin that are red, irritated, warm to the touch, moist, matted, bloody, discharging pus or producing scabs. "Hot spot" is more of a general description rather than a diagnosis. Typically beginning as a flea allergy, atopy, parasite issue (tick, mange), anal gland issue, food allergy, burr, skin infection or razor burn from grooming, hot spots rapidly develop (within hours) into a bacterial infection irritating to the canine’s skin. The pet’s response to the itching causes overwhelming rubbing, scratching, licking and biting, which creates an inflammatory response, often driving the pet to self-mutilation, thickening skin and scarring. Hot spots commonly appear around the base of the tail, under the ears, between the toes on the paws, or near the rectum.

Treatment is usually a three-part plan. Unless the wound is open, revealing muscle or fat beneath the skin, you should be able to treat the wound yourself.

1. Shave the hair over and around the hot spot, allowing airflow so the lesion will scab and begin to heal.

2. Clean the area gently with peroxide and a non-irritating shampoo (Septi-Sooth, Itch Stop, Allergroom, etc.) and dry thoroughly.

3. Medicate the area with a topical antibiotic (Neosporin, Sulfodene, Terramycin, etc.), making sure the medication is not licked off. This could mean using an Elizabethan collar to prevent licking and biting. Put socks over the pet’s feet to prevent scratching at the hot spot site. Oral medications would need to be dispensed by a veterinarian.

It is important to find the underlying cause of the hot spot in order to prevent future lesions from occurring. Many owners of pets that have repeat problems with hot spots can greatly reduce the number of incidences through management of underlying problems (flea control, allergy prevention, nutritional supplements, ear cleaning, expressing anal glands), keeping hair clipped short during the hot summer, and giving frequent baths and medicated baths.

Severe cases of hot spots should be evaluated and treated by your veterinarian. Antibiotics to help heal from the inside out can only be prescribed by a licensed veterinarian. Do not use over-the-counter remedies without contacting your veterinarian first. This helps prevent an emergency animal hospital visit for adverse reactions, and the cost associated with that visit. Hot spots can rapidly spread, so immediate attention is necessary for your pet's comfort and well-being.